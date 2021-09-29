On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Michael A. Taylor, Royals agree to $9M, 2-year deal

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 5:41 pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Outfielder Michael A. Taylor and the Kansas City Royals agreed Wednesday to a $9 million, two-year contract covering 2022 and ’23.

Taylor can earn $250,000 annually in performance bonuses: $50,000 each for 325, 375, 425, 475 and 525 plate appearances. He would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.

Taylor has a $1.75 million base salary this year, and has earned $900,000 of $1 million in available bonuses for plate appearances. The 30-year-old is batting .244 in his first season with the Royals with 12 homers, 52 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 20 attempts.

An eight-year veteran who spent his first seven seasons with Washington, Taylor has a .239 career average with 65 homers, 236 RBIs and 91 steals in 118 tries. He is among the top-rated defensive outfielders in the majors.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

