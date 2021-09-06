On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Michigan WR Ronnie Bell out for season with knee injury

LARRY LAGE
September 6, 2021 12:59 pm
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says senior receiver Ronnie Bell is out for the year with a knee injury.

Harbaugh gave the update Monday, two days after Bell was injured in a 47-14 win over Western Michigan.

Bell had a 76-yard touchdown reception and returned a punt 31 yards before injuring his right knee in the opener.

He was the team’s leading receiver last season and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection in 2019. Bell, who started 17 of 33 games, has 83 career receptions for 1,380 yards and five touchdowns.

The Wolverines (1-0) hosts No. 20 Washington (0-1) on Saturday night.

The Huskies likely will fall out of The Associated Press college football poll on Tuesday after becoming the first ranked FBS team in five years to lose to a FCS team. They fell to Montana, 13-7.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

