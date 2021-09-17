Trending:
Mikolas expected to start as St. Louis hosts San Diego

The Associated Press
September 17, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

San Diego Padres (76-70, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (76-69, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Vince Velasquez (3-6, 0.00 ERA) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-2, 5.47 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -136, Padres +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and San Diego will meet on Friday.

The Cardinals are 39-33 in home games in 2020. St. Louis is averaging 4.1 RBIs per game this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 99 total runs batted in.

The Padres are 32-39 on the road. San Diego has slugged .399 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .635.

The Padres won the last meeting 5-3. Dinelson Lamet earned his first victory and Trent Grisham went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI for San Diego. Kwang Hyun Kim took his first loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 67 extra base hits and is batting .256.

Adam Frazier leads the Padres with 159 hits and is batting .302.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Padres: 4-6, .227 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (adductor), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Jake Cronenworth: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

