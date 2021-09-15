Trending:
Mills expected to start for the Cubs against Phillies

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 3:22 am
1 min read
      

Chicago Cubs (66-79, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (72-72, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (6-6, 4.00 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Phillies: Ranger Suarez (6-4, 1.39 ERA, .99 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -196, Cubs +168; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ian Happ and the Cubs will take on the Phillies Wednesday.

The Phillies are 40-32 on their home turf. The Philadelphia pitching staff averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Aaron Nola leads them with a mark of 11.2.

The Cubs have gone 27-43 away from home. Chicago is slugging .403 as a unit. Ian Happ leads the team with a slugging percentage of .431.

The Cubs won the last meeting 6-3. Adrian Sampson earned his first victory and Patrick Wisdom went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Kyle Gibson registered his seventh loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 66 extra base hits and is batting .305.

Happ leads the Cubs with 41 extra base hits and is slugging .431.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Cubs: 6-4, .257 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Travis Jankowski: (foot), Rhys Hoskins: (groin).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (concussion), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

