Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 2

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 1:14 am
Milwaukee San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 33 2 7 2
Wong 2b 5 0 0 0 Wade Jr. rf 4 0 2 0
Adames ss 5 1 2 0 Belt 1b 5 1 1 1
Yelich lf 5 2 2 0 Posey c 4 0 0 0
Narváez c 5 0 2 2 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0
A.García rf 4 1 1 1 Bryant 3b 3 0 1 0
Tellez 1b 3 1 1 1 Yastrzemski cf 4 0 1 0
Peterson 3b 2 0 0 0 Flores 2b 3 1 1 1
Cain cf 4 1 2 2 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0
Woodruff p 3 0 1 0 Casali ph 1 0 0 0
Cousins p 0 0 0 0 Cueto p 1 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 Quintana p 1 0 1 0
Suter p 0 0 0 0 Slater ph 0 0 0 0
Littell p 0 0 0 0
Ruf ph 1 0 0 0
Milwaukee 212 100 000 6
San Francisco 000 001 001 2

E_Cueto (3). DP_Milwaukee 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Milwaukee 8, San Francisco 9. 2B_Wade Jr. (11). 3B_Tellez (1). HR_Cain (6), Belt (20), Flores (17).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Woodruff W,9-7 6 5 1 1 3 8
Cousins 1 0 0 0 2 3
Suter 2 2 1 1 0 4
San Francisco
Cueto L,7-7 3 2-3 10 6 6 2 1
Quintana 3 1-3 1 0 0 1 6
Littell 2 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Cueto (A.García). WP_Quintana.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:10. A_20,897 (41,915).

