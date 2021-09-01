Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 2

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade Jr. rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Yelich lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Posey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Narváez c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.García rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bryant 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peterson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Woodruff p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Casali ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cousins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cueto p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quintana p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Slater ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Littell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ruf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|212
|100
|000
|—
|6
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
E_Cueto (3). DP_Milwaukee 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Milwaukee 8, San Francisco 9. 2B_Wade Jr. (11). 3B_Tellez (1). HR_Cain (6), Belt (20), Flores (17).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Woodruff W,9-7
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Cousins
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Suter
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cueto L,7-7
|3
|2-3
|10
|6
|6
|2
|1
|Quintana
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Littell
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Cueto (A.García). WP_Quintana.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:10. A_20,897 (41,915).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments