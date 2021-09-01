Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 2

Milwaukee San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 33 2 7 2 Wong 2b 5 0 0 0 Wade Jr. rf 4 0 2 0 Adames ss 5 1 2 0 Belt 1b 5 1 1 1 Yelich lf 5 2 2 0 Posey c 4 0 0 0 Narváez c 5 0 2 2 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 A.García rf 4 1 1 1 Bryant 3b 3 0 1 0 Tellez 1b 3 1 1 1 Yastrzemski cf 4 0 1 0 Peterson 3b 2 0 0 0 Flores 2b 3 1 1 1 Cain cf 4 1 2 2 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 Woodruff p 3 0 1 0 Casali ph 1 0 0 0 Cousins p 0 0 0 0 Cueto p 1 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 Quintana p 1 0 1 0 Suter p 0 0 0 0 Slater ph 0 0 0 0 Littell p 0 0 0 0 Ruf ph 1 0 0 0

Milwaukee 212 100 000 — 6 San Francisco 000 001 001 — 2

E_Cueto (3). DP_Milwaukee 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Milwaukee 8, San Francisco 9. 2B_Wade Jr. (11). 3B_Tellez (1). HR_Cain (6), Belt (20), Flores (17).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee Woodruff W,9-7 6 5 1 1 3 8 Cousins 1 0 0 0 2 3 Suter 2 2 1 1 0 4

San Francisco Cueto L,7-7 3 2-3 10 6 6 2 1 Quintana 3 1-3 1 0 0 1 6 Littell 2 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Cueto (A.García). WP_Quintana.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:10. A_20,897 (41,915).

