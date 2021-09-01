Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 2

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 11 6 3 9 Wong 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Adames ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .293 Yelich lf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .257 Narváez c 5 0 2 2 0 0 .286 A.García rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .270 Tellez 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .279 Peterson 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .275 Cain cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .240 Woodruff p 3 0 1 0 0 2 .087 Cousins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Bradley Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 5 15 Wade Jr. rf 4 0 2 0 1 2 .250 Belt 1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .247 Posey c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .304 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .289 Bryant 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .270 Yastrzemski cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .221 Flores 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .249 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234 c-Casali ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Cueto p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .071 Quintana p 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 a-Slater ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .221 Littell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Ruf ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .275

Milwaukee 212 100 000_6 11 0 San Francisco 000 001 001_2 7 1

a-walked for Quintana in the 7th. b-grounded out for Cousins in the 8th. c-struck out for Dickerson in the 9th. d-struck out for Littell in the 9th.

E_Cueto (3). LOB_Milwaukee 8, San Francisco 9. 2B_Wade Jr. (11). 3B_Tellez (1). HR_Cain (6), off Cueto; Belt (20), off Woodruff; Flores (17), off Suter. RBIs_Narváez 2 (45), A.García (77), Cain 2 (25), Tellez (24), Belt (41), Flores (46).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Peterson, Woodruff, Tellez 2); San Francisco 5 (Crawford, Wade Jr., Flores, Posey, Belt). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 7; San Francisco 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_A.García. GIDP_Wong, Flores.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Woodruff, Wong, Tellez); San Francisco 1 (Flores, Crawford, Belt).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff, W, 9-7 6 5 1 1 3 8 92 2.35 Cousins 1 0 0 0 2 3 30 0.78 Suter 2 2 1 1 0 4 36 3.15

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto, L, 7-7 3 2-3 10 6 6 2 1 84 4.09 Quintana 3 1-3 1 0 0 1 6 48 0.00 Littell 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 2.79

Inherited runners-scored_Quintana 2-0. HBP_Cueto (A.García). WP_Quintana.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:10. A_20,897 (41,915).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.