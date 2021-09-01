Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 2

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|3
|9
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Yelich lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Narváez c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|A.García rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Tellez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.279
|Peterson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.275
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|Woodruff p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.087
|Cousins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Bradley Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|5
|15
|
|Wade Jr. rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Belt 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|Posey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.304
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Bryant 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.221
|Flores 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.249
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|c-Casali ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Cueto p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Quintana p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|a-Slater ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Littell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Ruf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Milwaukee
|212
|100
|000_6
|11
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|001_2
|7
|1
a-walked for Quintana in the 7th. b-grounded out for Cousins in the 8th. c-struck out for Dickerson in the 9th. d-struck out for Littell in the 9th.
E_Cueto (3). LOB_Milwaukee 8, San Francisco 9. 2B_Wade Jr. (11). 3B_Tellez (1). HR_Cain (6), off Cueto; Belt (20), off Woodruff; Flores (17), off Suter. RBIs_Narváez 2 (45), A.García (77), Cain 2 (25), Tellez (24), Belt (41), Flores (46).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Peterson, Woodruff, Tellez 2); San Francisco 5 (Crawford, Wade Jr., Flores, Posey, Belt). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 7; San Francisco 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_A.García. GIDP_Wong, Flores.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Woodruff, Wong, Tellez); San Francisco 1 (Flores, Crawford, Belt).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, W, 9-7
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|92
|2.35
|Cousins
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|30
|0.78
|Suter
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|36
|3.15
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto, L, 7-7
|3
|2-3
|10
|6
|6
|2
|1
|84
|4.09
|Quintana
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|48
|0.00
|Littell
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.79
Inherited runners-scored_Quintana 2-0. HBP_Cueto (A.García). WP_Quintana.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:10. A_20,897 (41,915).
