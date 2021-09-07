Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 7 3 4 10 Arraez dh 4 0 1 1 1 0 .301 Buxton cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .297 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Sanó 1b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .219 Kepler rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .208 Rooker lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .204 Cave lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .193 Rortvedt c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .141 Simmons ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .221

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 0 7 0 5 13 Straw cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .271 Giménez ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .207 c-Bradley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Ramírez 3b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .261 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .257 Ramirez lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Zimmer rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .241 a-Mercado ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .226 Chang 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .218 Miller 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .193 Hedges c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .181 b-Rosario ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .288

Minnesota 000 010 101_3 7 0 Cleveland 000 000 000_0 7 0

a-doubled for Zimmer in the 8th. b-singled for Hedges in the 9th. c-struck out for Giménez in the 9th.

LOB_Minnesota 8, Cleveland 11. 2B_Mercado (8). 3B_Arraez (5). HR_Rooker (7), off Young. RBIs_Simmons (29), Rooker (11), Arraez (36). SB_Ramírez (21), Kepler (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Buxton 3); Cleveland 5 (Reyes 3, Chang 2). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 7; Cleveland 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Arraez. GIDP_Hedges.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Simmons, Polanco, Sanó).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gant, W, 1-3 5 3 0 0 4 7 96 4.85 Alcala, H, 8 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 4.53 Minaya, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 2.73 Thielbar, H, 10 1 2 0 0 0 2 25 3.86 Colomé, S, 13-19 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.95

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Civale, L, 10-3 4 2-3 3 1 1 1 6 78 3.25 Stephan 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 31 4.67 Young 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 9 9.00 Shaw 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.18 Parker 1 1 1 1 1 1 23 2.80

Inherited runners-scored_Stephan 1-0, Shaw 1-0. WP_Young.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Dan Merzel; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:39. A_10,448 (34,788).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.