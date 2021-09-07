Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 10:06 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 7 3 4 10
Arraez dh 4 0 1 1 1 0 .301
Buxton cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .297
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Sanó 1b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .219
Kepler rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .208
Rooker lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .204
Cave lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .193
Rortvedt c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .141
Simmons ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .221
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 0 7 0 5 13
Straw cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .271
Giménez ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .207
c-Bradley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Ramírez 3b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .261
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .257
Ramirez lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Zimmer rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .241
a-Mercado ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .226
Chang 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .218
Miller 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .193
Hedges c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .181
b-Rosario ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .288
Minnesota 000 010 101_3 7 0
Cleveland 000 000 000_0 7 0

a-doubled for Zimmer in the 8th. b-singled for Hedges in the 9th. c-struck out for Giménez in the 9th.

LOB_Minnesota 8, Cleveland 11. 2B_Mercado (8). 3B_Arraez (5). HR_Rooker (7), off Young. RBIs_Simmons (29), Rooker (11), Arraez (36). SB_Ramírez (21), Kepler (10).

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Buxton 3); Cleveland 5 (Reyes 3, Chang 2). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 7; Cleveland 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Arraez. GIDP_Hedges.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Simmons, Polanco, Sanó).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gant, W, 1-3 5 3 0 0 4 7 96 4.85
Alcala, H, 8 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 4.53
Minaya, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 2.73
Thielbar, H, 10 1 2 0 0 0 2 25 3.86
Colomé, S, 13-19 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.95
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Civale, L, 10-3 4 2-3 3 1 1 1 6 78 3.25
Stephan 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 31 4.67
Young 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 9 9.00
Shaw 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.18
Parker 1 1 1 1 1 1 23 2.80

Inherited runners-scored_Stephan 1-0, Shaw 1-0. WP_Young.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Dan Merzel; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:39. A_10,448 (34,788).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire