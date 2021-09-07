Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|4
|10
|
|Arraez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.301
|Buxton cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Sanó 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Kepler rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.208
|Rooker lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Cave lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Rortvedt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.141
|Simmons ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.221
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|5
|13
|
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Giménez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|c-Bradley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Ramírez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.261
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Zimmer rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|a-Mercado ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Chang 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.218
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.181
|b-Rosario ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|101_3
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|0
a-doubled for Zimmer in the 8th. b-singled for Hedges in the 9th. c-struck out for Giménez in the 9th.
LOB_Minnesota 8, Cleveland 11. 2B_Mercado (8). 3B_Arraez (5). HR_Rooker (7), off Young. RBIs_Simmons (29), Rooker (11), Arraez (36). SB_Ramírez (21), Kepler (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Buxton 3); Cleveland 5 (Reyes 3, Chang 2). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 7; Cleveland 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Arraez. GIDP_Hedges.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Simmons, Polanco, Sanó).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gant, W, 1-3
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|4
|7
|96
|4.85
|Alcala, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.53
|Minaya, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|2.73
|Thielbar, H, 10
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|3.86
|Colomé, S, 13-19
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.95
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, L, 10-3
|4
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|78
|3.25
|Stephan
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|4.67
|Young
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|9.00
|Shaw
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.18
|Parker
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|2.80
Inherited runners-scored_Stephan 1-0, Shaw 1-0. WP_Young.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Dan Merzel; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:39. A_10,448 (34,788).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments