Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|2
|9
|
|Arraez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.289
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Donaldson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Sanó 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|Refsnyder lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Jeffers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Bradley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Ramirez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Zimmer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|a-Straw ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Lavarnway c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Johnson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|110_3
|6
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000_0
|1
|1
a-pinch hit for Zimmer in the 8th.
E_Ryan (1), Johnson (3). LOB_Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1. 2B_Donaldson (21), Gordon (7), Jeffers (7). HR_Sanó (25), off Wittgren. RBIs_Gordon (11), Sanó (63), Buxton (21). SB_Refsnyder (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 1 (Donaldson, Jeffers); Cleveland 1 (Reyes). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 7; Cleveland 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Kepler, Ramírez. LIDP_Donaldson. GIDP_Sanó.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Johnson, Rosario, Johnson; Rosario, Giménez, Bradley).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, W, 1-1
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|85
|2.25
|Thielbar, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.79
|Duffey, S, 3-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.33
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie, L, 4-6
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|83
|4.44
|Wittgren
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.80
|Shaw
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|3.27
|Garza
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|3.80
WP_McKenzie.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_2:23. A_11,037 (34,788).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments