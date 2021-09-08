Trending:
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 8:49 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 6 3 2 9
Arraez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .301
Buxton cf 4 0 0 1 0 3 .289
Polanco ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280
Donaldson dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .207
Sanó 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .219
Refsnyder lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .261
Gordon 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .241
Jeffers c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .196
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 0 1 0 0 7
Giménez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .201
Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .288
Ramírez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Bradley 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Ramirez lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Zimmer cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .238
a-Straw ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Lavarnway c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Johnson rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Minnesota 000 010 110_3 6 1
Cleveland 000 000 000_0 1 1

a-pinch hit for Zimmer in the 8th.

E_Ryan (1), Johnson (3). LOB_Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1. 2B_Donaldson (21), Gordon (7), Jeffers (7). HR_Sanó (25), off Wittgren. RBIs_Gordon (11), Sanó (63), Buxton (21). SB_Refsnyder (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 1 (Donaldson, Jeffers); Cleveland 1 (Reyes). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 7; Cleveland 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Kepler, Ramírez. LIDP_Donaldson. GIDP_Sanó.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Johnson, Rosario, Johnson; Rosario, Giménez, Bradley).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryan, W, 1-1 7 1 0 0 0 4 85 2.25
Thielbar, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.79
Duffey, S, 3-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.33
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McKenzie, L, 4-6 6 3 1 1 1 7 83 4.44
Wittgren 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 4.80
Shaw 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 3.27
Garza 1 0 0 0 1 1 10 3.80

WP_McKenzie.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_2:23. A_11,037 (34,788).

