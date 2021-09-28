On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 10:59 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 28 3 7 3
Baddoo cf 4 1 1 1 Buxton cf 3 1 1 0
Schoop 1b 5 0 1 1 Polanco 2b 4 0 1 0
Grossman rf 4 0 1 0 Garver c 3 0 1 1
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 Sanó dh 4 1 1 1
Paredes 2b 4 0 2 0 Rooker lf 2 0 1 0
Haase lf 4 1 2 0 Gordon ph-lf 0 1 0 0
Garneau c 2 0 0 0 Astudillo 1b 3 0 1 0
Short ss 3 0 0 0 Kepler rf 2 0 0 1
H.Castro ph 1 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0
Detroit 000 000 002 2
Minnesota 001 000 20x 3

DP_Detroit 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Detroit 10, Minnesota 5. 2B_Haase (11), Grossman (22), Paredes (3). HR_Sanó (30). SB_Buxton (8). SF_Garver (2), Kepler (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Alexander L,2-4 6 4 1 1 1 6
Ureña 2 3 2 2 1 3
Minnesota
Barnes 4 3 0 0 3 2
Alcala 1 0 0 0 0 1
Duffey H,20 1 2 0 0 0 0
Thielbar W,7-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Garza Jr. H,2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Colomé S,17-24 1 3 2 2 0 1

HBP_Barnes (Garneau). WP_Alexander, Ureña.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:03. A_16,329 (38,544).

