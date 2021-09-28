Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|7
|3
|
|Baddoo cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garver c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanó dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Paredes 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rooker lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haase lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gordon ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Astudillo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Short ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|H.Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|20x
|—
|3
DP_Detroit 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Detroit 10, Minnesota 5. 2B_Haase (11), Grossman (22), Paredes (3). HR_Sanó (30). SB_Buxton (8). SF_Garver (2), Kepler (4).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander L,2-4
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Ureña
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barnes
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Alcala
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duffey H,20
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thielbar W,7-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Garza Jr. H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Colomé S,17-24
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_Barnes (Garneau). WP_Alexander, Ureña.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:03. A_16,329 (38,544).
