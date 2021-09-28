Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 10:59 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 8 2 4 7
Baddoo cf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .258
Schoop 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .277
Grossman rf 4 0 1 0 1 3 .237
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .273
Paredes 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .241
Haase lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .230
Garneau c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .218
Short ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
b-H.Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 3 7 3 2 9
Buxton cf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .291
Polanco 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271
Garver c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .261
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245
Sanó dh 4 1 1 1 0 3 .219
Rooker lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .205
a-Gordon ph-lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .251
Astudillo 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Kepler rf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .213
Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Detroit 000 000 002_2 8 0
Minnesota 001 000 20x_3 7 0

a-walked for Rooker in the 7th. b-grounded out for Short in the 9th.

LOB_Detroit 10, Minnesota 5. 2B_Haase (11), Grossman (22), Paredes (3). HR_Sanó (30), off Ureña. RBIs_Baddoo (54), Schoop (81), Garver (33), Sanó (72), Kepler (53). SB_Buxton (8). SF_Garver, Kepler.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Short 2, Cabrera, Garneau); Minnesota 4 (Sanó 2, Simmons, Buxton). RISP_Detroit 2 for 9; Minnesota 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Garneau, H.Castro, Kepler, Polanco, Simmons. GIDP_Schoop, Polanco.

DP_Detroit 1 (Candelario, Paredes, Schoop); Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Simmons, Astudillo).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alexander, L, 2-4 6 4 1 1 1 6 99 3.95
Ureña 2 3 2 2 1 3 33 5.64
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Barnes 4 3 0 0 3 2 68 5.86
Alcala 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.08
Duffey, H, 20 1 2 0 0 0 0 18 3.34
Thielbar, W, 7-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.36
Garza Jr., H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.67
Colomé, S, 17-24 1 3 2 2 0 1 26 4.14

HBP_Barnes (Garneau). WP_Alexander, Ureña.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:03. A_16,329 (38,544).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 SpiceWorld IT Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Afghan children learn English at Doña Ana Range Complex