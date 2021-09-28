Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 8 2 4 7 Baddoo cf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .258 Schoop 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .277 Grossman rf 4 0 1 0 1 3 .237 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .273 Paredes 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .241 Haase lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .230 Garneau c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .218 Short ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 b-H.Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 3 7 3 2 9 Buxton cf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .291 Polanco 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Garver c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .261 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245 Sanó dh 4 1 1 1 0 3 .219 Rooker lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .205 a-Gordon ph-lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .251 Astudillo 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Kepler rf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .213 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .223

Detroit 000 000 002_2 8 0 Minnesota 001 000 20x_3 7 0

a-walked for Rooker in the 7th. b-grounded out for Short in the 9th.

LOB_Detroit 10, Minnesota 5. 2B_Haase (11), Grossman (22), Paredes (3). HR_Sanó (30), off Ureña. RBIs_Baddoo (54), Schoop (81), Garver (33), Sanó (72), Kepler (53). SB_Buxton (8). SF_Garver, Kepler.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Short 2, Cabrera, Garneau); Minnesota 4 (Sanó 2, Simmons, Buxton). RISP_Detroit 2 for 9; Minnesota 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Garneau, H.Castro, Kepler, Polanco, Simmons. GIDP_Schoop, Polanco.

DP_Detroit 1 (Candelario, Paredes, Schoop); Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Simmons, Astudillo).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexander, L, 2-4 6 4 1 1 1 6 99 3.95 Ureña 2 3 2 2 1 3 33 5.64

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Barnes 4 3 0 0 3 2 68 5.86 Alcala 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.08 Duffey, H, 20 1 2 0 0 0 0 18 3.34 Thielbar, W, 7-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.36 Garza Jr., H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.67 Colomé, S, 17-24 1 3 2 2 0 1 26 4.14

HBP_Barnes (Garneau). WP_Alexander, Ureña.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:03. A_16,329 (38,544).

