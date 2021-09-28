Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|4
|7
|
|Baddoo cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Schoop 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.237
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Paredes 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Haase lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Short ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|b-H.Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|7
|3
|2
|9
|
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.291
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Garver c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Sanó dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.219
|Rooker lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|a-Gordon ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Astudillo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Kepler rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Detroit
|000
|000
|002_2
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|20x_3
|7
|0
a-walked for Rooker in the 7th. b-grounded out for Short in the 9th.
LOB_Detroit 10, Minnesota 5. 2B_Haase (11), Grossman (22), Paredes (3). HR_Sanó (30), off Ureña. RBIs_Baddoo (54), Schoop (81), Garver (33), Sanó (72), Kepler (53). SB_Buxton (8). SF_Garver, Kepler.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Short 2, Cabrera, Garneau); Minnesota 4 (Sanó 2, Simmons, Buxton). RISP_Detroit 2 for 9; Minnesota 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Garneau, H.Castro, Kepler, Polanco, Simmons. GIDP_Schoop, Polanco.
DP_Detroit 1 (Candelario, Paredes, Schoop); Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Simmons, Astudillo).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, L, 2-4
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|99
|3.95
|Ureña
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|33
|5.64
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barnes
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|68
|5.86
|Alcala
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.08
|Duffey, H, 20
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.34
|Thielbar, W, 7-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.36
|Garza Jr., H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.67
|Colomé, S, 17-24
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|26
|4.14
HBP_Barnes (Garneau). WP_Alexander, Ureña.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:03. A_16,329 (38,544).
