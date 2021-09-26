Trending:
Minnesota 30, Seattle 17

The Associated Press
September 26, 2021 7:29 pm
Seattle 10 7 0 0 17
Minnesota 7 14 3 6 30

First Quarter

Sea_Metcalf 10 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 10:26.

Min_Conklin 7 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 6:37.

Sea_FG Myers 53, :27.

Second Quarter

Sea_Carson 30 run (Myers kick), 11:12.

Min_Thielen 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 5:28.

Min_Jefferson 3 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), :16.

Third Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 43, 6:34.

Fourth Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 33, 13:47.

Min_FG Joseph 20, 4:31.

___

Sea Min
First downs 21 28
Total Net Yards 389 453
Rushes-yards 18-106 34-140
Passing 283 313
Punt Returns 0-0 2–1
Kickoff Returns 1-21 2-40
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-32-0 30-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-15 1-10
Punts 2-44.0 2-47.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 4-35 4-40
Time of Possession 24:07 35:53

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Carson 12-80, Swain 1-11, Collins 2-8, Wilson 3-7. Minnesota, Mattison 26-112, Abdullah 5-24, Cousins 1-2, Ham 2-2.

PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 23-32-0-298. Minnesota, Cousins 30-38-0-323.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Metcalf 6-107, Everett 5-54, Lockett 4-31, Homer 3-48, Carson 2-2, Dissly 1-39, Swain 1-10, Hart 1-7. Minnesota, Jefferson 9-118, Conklin 7-70, Mattison 6-59, Thielen 6-50, Osborn 2-26.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Seattle, Myers 44.

