Minnesota 30, Seattle 17

|Seattle
|10
|7
|0
|0
|—
|17
|Minnesota
|7
|14
|3
|6
|—
|30
First Quarter
Sea_Metcalf 10 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 10:26.
Min_Conklin 7 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 6:37.
Sea_FG Myers 53, :27.
Second Quarter
Sea_Carson 30 run (Myers kick), 11:12.
Min_Thielen 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 5:28.
Min_Jefferson 3 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), :16.
Third Quarter
Min_FG Joseph 43, 6:34.
Fourth Quarter
Min_FG Joseph 33, 13:47.
Min_FG Joseph 20, 4:31.
___
|
|Sea
|Min
|First downs
|21
|28
|Total Net Yards
|389
|453
|Rushes-yards
|18-106
|34-140
|Passing
|283
|313
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2–1
|Kickoff Returns
|1-21
|2-40
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-32-0
|30-38-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|1-10
|Punts
|2-44.0
|2-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-35
|4-40
|Time of Possession
|24:07
|35:53
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, Carson 12-80, Swain 1-11, Collins 2-8, Wilson 3-7. Minnesota, Mattison 26-112, Abdullah 5-24, Cousins 1-2, Ham 2-2.
PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 23-32-0-298. Minnesota, Cousins 30-38-0-323.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Metcalf 6-107, Everett 5-54, Lockett 4-31, Homer 3-48, Carson 2-2, Dissly 1-39, Swain 1-10, Hart 1-7. Minnesota, Jefferson 9-118, Conklin 7-70, Mattison 6-59, Thielen 6-50, Osborn 2-26.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Seattle, Myers 44.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments