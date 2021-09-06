Trending:
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 2

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 9:28 pm
Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 5 12 5 Totals 33 2 8 2
Buxton cf 5 2 2 1 Straw cf 4 0 3 0
Polanco 2b 5 2 4 1 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0
Refsnyder rf 4 0 1 2 Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 0
Donaldson dh 4 0 0 0 Reyes dh 3 1 1 2
Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 Bradley 1b 4 0 1 0
Rooker lf 4 1 1 0 Miller 2b 4 0 1 0
Cave lf 0 0 0 0 Johnson rf 4 0 0 0
Jeffers c 4 0 1 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0
Astudillo 3b 2 0 1 0 Mercado lf 3 0 0 0
Arraez ph-3b 2 0 2 1
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0
Minnesota 201 011 000 5
Cleveland 000 200 000 2

DP_Minnesota 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Polanco 3 (32), Miller (5). HR_Polanco (27), Buxton (11), Reyes (27). SB_Straw (24).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Ober 4 6 2 2 0 4
Pineda W,5-8 3 2 0 0 1 3
Duffey H,17 1 0 0 0 0 1
Colomé S,12-18 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Allen L,1-6 5 1-3 8 5 5 1 4
Garza 1 2-3 3 0 0 0 2
Hentges 2 1 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:52. A_12,675 (34,788).

