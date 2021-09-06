Minnesota 5, Cleveland 2

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|
|Buxton cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Refsnyder rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Donaldson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rooker lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cave lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Astudillo 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mercado lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez ph-3b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|201
|011
|000
|—
|5
|Cleveland
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
DP_Minnesota 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Polanco 3 (32), Miller (5). HR_Polanco (27), Buxton (11), Reyes (27). SB_Straw (24).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ober
|4
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Pineda W,5-8
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Duffey H,17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colomé S,12-18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allen L,1-6
|5
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|4
|Garza
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hentges
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:52. A_12,675 (34,788).
