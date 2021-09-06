Minnesota 5, Cleveland 2

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 5 12 5 1 9 Buxton cf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .308 Polanco 2b 5 2 4 1 0 1 .283 Refsnyder rf 4 0 1 2 1 1 .265 Donaldson dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .215 Rooker lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .201 Cave lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Jeffers c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .194 Astudillo 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .249 a-Arraez ph-3b 2 0 2 1 0 0 .302 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .218

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 8 2 1 9 Straw cf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .269 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .287 Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .260 Reyes dh 3 1 1 2 1 1 .260 Bradley 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Miller 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .191 Johnson rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .230 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Mercado lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .221

Minnesota 201 011 000_5 12 0 Cleveland 000 200 000_2 8 0

a-singled for Astudillo in the 6th.

LOB_Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Polanco 3 (32), Miller (5). HR_Polanco (27), off Allen; Buxton (11), off Allen; Reyes (27), off Ober. RBIs_Refsnyder 2 (12), Polanco (83), Buxton (20), Arraez (35), Reyes 2 (72). SB_Straw (24).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Donaldson, Buxton 2, Sanó); Cleveland 2 (Reyes, Johnson, Ramírez). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 9; Cleveland 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Simmons, Donaldson. GIDP_Donaldson, Miller.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Astudillo, Polanco, Sanó); Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Miller, Bradley).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ober 4 6 2 2 0 4 59 4.00 Pineda, W, 5-8 3 2 0 0 1 3 44 3.99 Duffey, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.40 Colomé, S, 12-18 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.02

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Allen, L, 1-6 5 1-3 8 5 5 1 4 86 6.86 Garza 1 2-3 3 0 0 0 2 26 3.97 Hentges 2 1 0 0 0 3 32 6.94

Inherited runners-scored_Garza 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:52. A_12,675 (34,788).

