Minnesota 5, Cleveland 2

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|1
|9
|
|Buxton cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Polanco 2b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Refsnyder rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.265
|Donaldson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Rooker lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Cave lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Astudillo 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|a-Arraez ph-3b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|1
|9
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Reyes dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.260
|Bradley 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Johnson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Mercado lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Minnesota
|201
|011
|000_5
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|200
|000_2
|8
|0
a-singled for Astudillo in the 6th.
LOB_Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Polanco 3 (32), Miller (5). HR_Polanco (27), off Allen; Buxton (11), off Allen; Reyes (27), off Ober. RBIs_Refsnyder 2 (12), Polanco (83), Buxton (20), Arraez (35), Reyes 2 (72). SB_Straw (24).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Donaldson, Buxton 2, Sanó); Cleveland 2 (Reyes, Johnson, Ramírez). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 9; Cleveland 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Simmons, Donaldson. GIDP_Donaldson, Miller.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Astudillo, Polanco, Sanó); Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Miller, Bradley).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober
|4
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|4
|59
|4.00
|Pineda, W, 5-8
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|44
|3.99
|Duffey, H, 17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.40
|Colomé, S, 12-18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.02
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen, L, 1-6
|5
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|4
|86
|6.86
|Garza
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|3.97
|Hentges
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|6.94
Inherited runners-scored_Garza 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:52. A_12,675 (34,788).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments