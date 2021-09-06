Trending:
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 2

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 9:28 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 5 12 5 1 9
Buxton cf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .308
Polanco 2b 5 2 4 1 0 1 .283
Refsnyder rf 4 0 1 2 1 1 .265
Donaldson dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .215
Rooker lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .201
Cave lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Jeffers c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .194
Astudillo 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .249
a-Arraez ph-3b 2 0 2 1 0 0 .302
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 8 2 1 9
Straw cf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .269
Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .287
Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .260
Reyes dh 3 1 1 2 1 1 .260
Bradley 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222
Miller 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .191
Johnson rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .230
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Mercado lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Minnesota 201 011 000_5 12 0
Cleveland 000 200 000_2 8 0

a-singled for Astudillo in the 6th.

LOB_Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Polanco 3 (32), Miller (5). HR_Polanco (27), off Allen; Buxton (11), off Allen; Reyes (27), off Ober. RBIs_Refsnyder 2 (12), Polanco (83), Buxton (20), Arraez (35), Reyes 2 (72). SB_Straw (24).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Donaldson, Buxton 2, Sanó); Cleveland 2 (Reyes, Johnson, Ramírez). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 9; Cleveland 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Simmons, Donaldson. GIDP_Donaldson, Miller.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Astudillo, Polanco, Sanó); Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Miller, Bradley).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ober 4 6 2 2 0 4 59 4.00
Pineda, W, 5-8 3 2 0 0 1 3 44 3.99
Duffey, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.40
Colomé, S, 12-18 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.02
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Allen, L, 1-6 5 1-3 8 5 5 1 4 86 6.86
Garza 1 2-3 3 0 0 0 2 26 3.97
Hentges 2 1 0 0 0 3 32 6.94

Inherited runners-scored_Garza 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:52. A_12,675 (34,788).

