Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|3
|6
|3
|1
|5
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Rosario ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Ramírez dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Bradley 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Chang 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Miller 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Mercado lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|6
|9
|6
|1
|6
|
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Donaldson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Sanó 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Refsnyder rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Jeffers c
|3
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.202
|Astudillo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Cleveland
|003
|000
|0_3
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|402
|x_6
|9
|0
LOB_Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2. 2B_Rosario (23), Ramírez (29), Bradley (9), Jeffers (8), Astudillo (8), Refsnyder (7). HR_Jeffers (13), off Stephan. RBIs_Rosario (51), Ramírez (88), Reyes (75), Jeffers 4 (34), Astudillo (21), Gordon (13). SB_Gordon (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Chang); Minnesota 1 (Astudillo, Simmons). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 4; Minnesota 4 for 7.
Runners moved up_Straw. GIDP_Astudillo, Simmons.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Chang, Miller, Bradley; Chang, Miller, Bradley).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen, L, 1-7
|3
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|63
|7.11
|Stephan
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|25
|4.71
|Hentges
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6.97
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barnes
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|71
|6.61
|Barraclough, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|7.50
|Minaya, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.94
|Colomé, S, 14-21
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.88
Inherited runners-scored_Stephan 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, John Libka; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:17. A_18,905 (38,544).
