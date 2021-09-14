Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 3 6 3 1 5 Straw cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .266 Rosario ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .279 Ramírez dh 3 1 1 1 0 0 .254 Reyes rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .252 Bradley 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .218 Chang 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Miller 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .189 Pérez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .133 Mercado lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .230

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 25 6 9 6 1 6 Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Polanco 2b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .278 Donaldson dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Sanó 1b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .218 Refsnyder rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .248 Jeffers c 3 2 3 4 0 0 .202 Astudillo 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .245 Gordon lf 3 0 2 1 0 1 .240 Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .223

Cleveland 003 000 0_3 6 0 Minnesota 000 402 x_6 9 0

LOB_Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2. 2B_Rosario (23), Ramírez (29), Bradley (9), Jeffers (8), Astudillo (8), Refsnyder (7). HR_Jeffers (13), off Stephan. RBIs_Rosario (51), Ramírez (88), Reyes (75), Jeffers 4 (34), Astudillo (21), Gordon (13). SB_Gordon (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Chang); Minnesota 1 (Astudillo, Simmons). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 4; Minnesota 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_Straw. GIDP_Astudillo, Simmons.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Chang, Miller, Bradley; Chang, Miller, Bradley).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Allen, L, 1-7 3 2-3 7 4 4 1 3 63 7.11 Stephan 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 25 4.71 Hentges 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.97

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Barnes 4 4 3 3 1 2 71 6.61 Barraclough, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 7.50 Minaya, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.94 Colomé, S, 14-21 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.88

Inherited runners-scored_Stephan 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, John Libka; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:17. A_18,905 (38,544).

