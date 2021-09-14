Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3

The Associated Press
September 14, 2021 5:36 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 3 6 3 1 5
Straw cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .266
Rosario ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .279
Ramírez dh 3 1 1 1 0 0 .254
Reyes rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .252
Bradley 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .218
Chang 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Miller 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .189
Pérez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Mercado lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .230
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 25 6 9 6 1 6
Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Polanco 2b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .278
Donaldson dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Sanó 1b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .218
Refsnyder rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .248
Jeffers c 3 2 3 4 0 0 .202
Astudillo 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .245
Gordon lf 3 0 2 1 0 1 .240
Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Cleveland 003 000 0_3 6 0
Minnesota 000 402 x_6 9 0

LOB_Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2. 2B_Rosario (23), Ramírez (29), Bradley (9), Jeffers (8), Astudillo (8), Refsnyder (7). HR_Jeffers (13), off Stephan. RBIs_Rosario (51), Ramírez (88), Reyes (75), Jeffers 4 (34), Astudillo (21), Gordon (13). SB_Gordon (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Chang); Minnesota 1 (Astudillo, Simmons). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 4; Minnesota 4 for 7.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Runners moved up_Straw. GIDP_Astudillo, Simmons.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Chang, Miller, Bradley; Chang, Miller, Bradley).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Allen, L, 1-7 3 2-3 7 4 4 1 3 63 7.11
Stephan 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 25 4.71
Hentges 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.97
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Barnes 4 4 3 3 1 2 71 6.61
Barraclough, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 7.50
Minaya, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.94
Colomé, S, 14-21 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.88

Inherited runners-scored_Stephan 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, John Libka; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:17. A_18,905 (38,544).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army soldiers from US and Chile cross-country ski at Chilean Army Mountain School in Portillo