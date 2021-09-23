Minnesota 7, Toronto 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|11
|2
|4
|4
|
|Springer dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Hernández rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Dickerson lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Valera 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|a-Kirk ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|2-Smith pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.094
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|13
|7
|6
|9
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Polanco 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.249
|Garver c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Kepler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Arraez lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|1-Cave pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Sanó 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Rooker dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.204
|Gordon lf-rf-lf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.263
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Toronto
|010
|100
|000_2
|11
|1
|Minnesota
|002
|040
|10x_7
|13
|1
a-walked for Valera in the 8th.
1-ran for Arraez in the 7th. 2-ran for Kirk in the 8th.
E_Hatch (1), Vincent (1). LOB_Toronto 11, Minnesota 8. 2B_Hernández (28), Gurriel Jr. (28), Buxton (18), Garver (14), Rooker (10). HR_Hernández (30), off Pineda; Gordon (4), off Merryweather. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (84), Hernández (110), Polanco (91), Garver (31), Arraez (38), Gordon 4 (21).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Jansen, Springer 3); Minnesota 4 (Kepler, Simmons, Gordon 2, Polanco, Buxton). RISP_Toronto 2 for 8; Minnesota 5 for 14.
Runners moved up_Arraez. LIDP_Polanco. GIDP_Jansen, Donaldson, Simmons, Sanó.
DP_Toronto 4 (Bichette, Semien, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Valera, Bichette; Bichette, Semien, Guerrero Jr.; Smith, Semien, Guerrero Jr.); Minnesota 1 (Simmons, Polanco, Sanó).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz
|3
|
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|80
|3.88
|Hatch, L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|30
|6.75
|Merryweather
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|26
|4.66
|Borucki
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|4.94
|Cimber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.41
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda, W, 8-8
|5
|
|8
|2
|2
|1
|2
|78
|3.73
|Vincent
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|1.23
|Thielbar
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.47
|Farrell
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|3.22
|Garza Jr., S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.54
Inherited runners-scored_Merryweather 2-2, Garza Jr. 3-0. WP_Merryweather.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:34. A_15,509 (38,544).
