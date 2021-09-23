Minnesota 7, Toronto 2

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 2 11 2 4 4 Springer dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Semien 2b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .268 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .322 Bichette ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .291 Hernández rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .303 Gurriel Jr. lf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .285 Dickerson lf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .274 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Valera 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .259 a-Kirk ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250 2-Smith pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .094 Jansen c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .212

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 13 7 6 9 Buxton cf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .294 Polanco 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .273 Donaldson 3b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .249 Garver c 4 1 3 1 0 0 .262 Kepler rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .211 Arraez lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .282 1-Cave pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .181 Sanó 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .220 Rooker dh 3 2 1 0 1 2 .204 Gordon lf-rf-lf 4 1 3 4 0 1 .263 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .224

Toronto 010 100 000_2 11 1 Minnesota 002 040 10x_7 13 1

a-walked for Valera in the 8th.

1-ran for Arraez in the 7th. 2-ran for Kirk in the 8th.

E_Hatch (1), Vincent (1). LOB_Toronto 11, Minnesota 8. 2B_Hernández (28), Gurriel Jr. (28), Buxton (18), Garver (14), Rooker (10). HR_Hernández (30), off Pineda; Gordon (4), off Merryweather. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (84), Hernández (110), Polanco (91), Garver (31), Arraez (38), Gordon 4 (21).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Jansen, Springer 3); Minnesota 4 (Kepler, Simmons, Gordon 2, Polanco, Buxton). RISP_Toronto 2 for 8; Minnesota 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Arraez. LIDP_Polanco. GIDP_Jansen, Donaldson, Simmons, Sanó.

DP_Toronto 4 (Bichette, Semien, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Valera, Bichette; Bichette, Semien, Guerrero Jr.; Smith, Semien, Guerrero Jr.); Minnesota 1 (Simmons, Polanco, Sanó).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz 3 7 2 2 2 6 80 3.88 Hatch, L, 0-1 1 2-3 1 3 3 3 1 30 6.75 Merryweather 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 26 4.66 Borucki 1 3 1 1 0 0 16 4.94 Cimber 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 1.41

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pineda, W, 8-8 5 8 2 2 1 2 78 3.73 Vincent 1 1 0 0 1 0 13 1.23 Thielbar 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.47 Farrell 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 19 3.22 Garza Jr., S, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.54

Inherited runners-scored_Merryweather 2-2, Garza Jr. 3-0. WP_Merryweather.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:34. A_15,509 (38,544).

