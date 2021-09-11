Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
|
|Totals
|36
|9
|12
|9
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arraez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|
|Rivero c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|C.Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Olivares rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cave lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Alberto 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rortvedt c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|001
|—
|2
|Minnesota
|210
|120
|30x
|—
|9
DP_Kansas City 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, Minnesota 7. 2B_Dozier 2 (24), Benintendi (22), Alberto (16), Kepler (20). HR_Buxton (13), Polanco 2 (29), Gordon (2), Kepler (17). SB_Gordon (7).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer L,4-10
|4
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|7
|Zuber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davis
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Zimmer
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pineda W,6-8
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Thielbar
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Farrell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coulombe
|2
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
Zuber pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Davis pitched to 6 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Pineda (Perez).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Ben May; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T_3:13. A_19,532 (38,544).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments