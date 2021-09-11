Trending:
Sports News

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 12:06 am
Kansas City Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 2 10 2 Totals 36 9 12 9
Merrifield 2b 5 0 1 0 Arraez 3b 4 0 0 0
Lopez ss 4 1 2 0 Buxton cf 5 2 2 1
Perez c 3 0 1 0 Polanco 2b 5 2 3 3
Rivero c 0 0 0 0 Donaldson dh 5 1 1 0
Benintendi lf 4 0 2 1 Kepler rf 3 2 2 1
C.Santana dh 4 0 0 0 Gordon ss 3 1 1 1
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 3 1 0 0
Olivares rf 4 0 0 0 Cave lf 4 0 1 2
Alberto 3b 4 1 2 0 Rortvedt c 4 0 2 1
Dozier 1b 4 0 2 1
Kansas City 000 100 001 2
Minnesota 210 120 30x 9

DP_Kansas City 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, Minnesota 7. 2B_Dozier 2 (24), Benintendi (22), Alberto (16), Kepler (20). HR_Buxton (13), Polanco 2 (29), Gordon (2), Kepler (17). SB_Gordon (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Singer L,4-10 4 2-3 7 6 6 2 7
Zuber 1 1 0 0 0 1
Davis 1 3 3 3 2 0
Zimmer 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Pineda W,6-8 5 5 1 1 0 3
Thielbar 1 1 0 0 1 2
Farrell 1 0 0 0 0 0
Coulombe 2 4 1 1 0 1

Zuber pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Davis pitched to 6 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Pineda (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Ben May; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_3:13. A_19,532 (38,544).

