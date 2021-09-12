Trending:
Minnesota 90, Indiana 80

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 9:03 pm
INDIANA (80)

T.Mitchell 4-7 1-1 10, Vivians 4-14 0-0 10, McCowan 8-9 1-1 17, Allen 4-11 2-2 10, K.Mitchell 10-19 0-0 25, Cannon 2-4 0-0 4, Lavender 2-4 0-0 4, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-68 4-4 80.

MINNESOTA (90)

Collier 7-14 7-8 22, McBride 4-8 2-2 12, Fowles 7-10 4-4 18, Dangerfield 4-8 2-2 11, Powers 6-9 4-4 17, Achonwa 2-3 0-0 4, Carleton 0-2 2-2 2, Shepard 0-0 0-0 0, Banham 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 32-57 21-22 90.

Indiana 14 22 27 17 80
Minnesota 24 22 15 29 90

3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-17 (K.Mitchell 5-7, Vivians 2-6, Allen 0-2), Minnesota 5-13 (McBride 2-3, Powers 1-2, Dangerfield 1-3, Collier 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 20 (McCowan 8), Minnesota 29 (Fowles 8). Assists_Indiana 17 (Vivians 7), Minnesota 18 (Collier 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, Minnesota 8. A_3,434 (19,356)

