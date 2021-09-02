Trending:
Minor expected to start for the Royals against the Indians

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Cleveland Indians (66-64, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (59-73, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (3-5, 4.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) Royals: Mike Minor (8-11, 5.30 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Cleveland will meet on Thursday.

The Royals are 32-33 on their home turf. Kansas City has a collective on-base percentage of .301, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .362.

The Indians are 31-34 in road games. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, Amed Rosario leads the team with a mark of .285.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-3. Blake Parker notched his second victory and Yu Chang went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Ervin Santana took his second loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 57 extra base hits and is batting .273.

Rosario leads the Indians with 134 hits and has 49 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .255 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Indians: 7-3, .276 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Greg Holland: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Ernie Clement: (health protocols), Wilson Ramos: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

