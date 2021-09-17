Mize expected to start for the Tigers against Rays

Detroit Tigers (70-77, third in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (91-56, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (7-8, 3.66 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) Rays: Luis Patino (4-3, 4.62 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Detroit will square off on Friday.

The Rays are 46-26 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay’s lineup has 205 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads the club with 34 homers.

The Tigers have gone 31-41 away from home. Detroit has slugged .402 this season. Jeimer Candelario leads the team with a mark of .450.

The Rays won the last meeting 5-2. Dietrich Enns notched his second victory and Mike Zunino went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Tyler Alexander registered his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 130 hits and has 64 RBIs.

Candelario leads the Tigers with 58 extra base hits and 62 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .246 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by two runs

Tigers: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Shane McClanahan: (back), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip), Wander Franco: (hamstring).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: (covid-19), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (covid-19), Jose Cisnero: (elbow), Matthew Boyd: (elbow), Jake Rogers: (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

