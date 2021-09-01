All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|15
|4
|4
|49
|44
|28
|Orlando City
|9
|4
|8
|35
|30
|24
|Nashville
|8
|2
|11
|35
|34
|20
|New York City FC
|10
|6
|4
|34
|36
|19
|Philadelphia
|8
|6
|8
|32
|28
|23
|CF Montréal
|8
|7
|7
|31
|30
|27
|D.C. United
|9
|10
|3
|30
|35
|32
|Columbus
|7
|9
|6
|27
|25
|29
|Atlanta
|6
|7
|9
|27
|25
|28
|Chicago
|6
|11
|5
|23
|24
|33
|Inter Miami CF
|6
|9
|5
|23
|21
|31
|New York
|6
|10
|4
|22
|23
|25
|Cincinnati
|3
|9
|8
|17
|21
|37
|Toronto FC
|3
|13
|6
|15
|26
|47
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|12
|4
|6
|42
|35
|19
|Sporting Kansas City
|11
|4
|7
|40
|37
|22
|Colorado
|11
|4
|5
|38
|30
|20
|LA Galaxy
|11
|8
|3
|36
|35
|35
|Minnesota United
|8
|6
|7
|31
|24
|24
|Portland
|8
|10
|3
|27
|29
|39
|Real Salt Lake
|7
|8
|6
|27
|31
|27
|Vancouver
|6
|7
|8
|26
|27
|31
|San Jose
|6
|7
|8
|26
|24
|29
|FC Dallas
|6
|9
|7
|25
|30
|33
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|9
|6
|24
|28
|31
|Austin FC
|5
|12
|4
|19
|20
|29
|Houston
|3
|9
|10
|19
|24
|34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, August 27
Columbus 3, Cincinnati 2
CF Montréal 3, Toronto FC 1
Miami 0, Orlando City 0, tie
Saturday, August 28
Nashville 2, Atlanta 0
Chicago 1, New York 0
LA Galaxy 3, Los Angeles FC 3, tie
New York City FC 2, New England 0
D.C. United 3, Philadelphia 1
Colorado 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie
Minnesota 2, Houston 1
Sunday, August 29
FC Dallas 5, Austin FC 3
Vancouver 4, Real Salt Lake 1
Portland 2, Seattle 0
Friday, September 3
New York City FC at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
Saturday, September 4
Austin FC at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Friday, September 10
Orlando City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday, September 11
LA Galaxy at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 5 p.m.
D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.
New York City FC at New England, 7 p.m.
Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Miami, 8 p.m.
Nashville at CF Montréal, 8 p.m.
Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 12
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
