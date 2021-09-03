All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 15 4 4 49 44 28 Orlando City 9 4 8 35 30 24 Nashville 8 2 11 35 34 20 New York City FC 10 6 4 34 36 19 Philadelphia 8 6 8 32 28 23 CF Montréal 8 7 7 31 30 27 D.C. United 9 10 3 30 35 32 Columbus 7 9 6 27 25 29 Atlanta 6 7 9 27 25 28 Chicago 6 11 5 23 24 33 Inter Miami CF 6 9 5 23 21 31 New York 6 10 4 22 23 25 Cincinnati 3 9 8 17 21 37 Toronto FC 3 13 6 15 26 47

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 12 4 6 42 35 19 Sporting Kansas City 11 4 7 40 37 22 Colorado 11 4 5 38 30 20 LA Galaxy 11 8 3 36 35 35 Minnesota United 8 6 7 31 24 24 Portland 8 10 3 27 29 39 Real Salt Lake 7 8 6 27 31 27 Vancouver 6 7 8 26 27 31 San Jose 6 7 8 26 24 29 FC Dallas 6 9 7 25 30 33 Los Angeles FC 6 9 6 24 28 31 Austin FC 5 12 4 19 20 29 Houston 3 9 10 19 24 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, August 27

Columbus 3, Cincinnati 2

CF Montréal 3, Toronto FC 1

Miami 0, Orlando City 0, tie

Saturday, August 28

Nashville 2, Atlanta 0

Chicago 1, New York 0

LA Galaxy 3, Los Angeles FC 3, tie

New York City FC 2, New England 0

D.C. United 3, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie

Minnesota 2, Houston 1

Sunday, August 29

FC Dallas 5, Austin FC 3

Vancouver 4, Real Salt Lake 1

Portland 2, Seattle 0

Friday, September 3

New York City FC at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 4

Austin FC at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday, September 10

Orlando City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 11

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Miami, 8 p.m.

Nashville at CF Montréal, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 12

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 14

FC Dallas at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

