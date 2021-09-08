All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 16 4 4 52 45 28 Orlando City 10 4 8 38 33 26 Nashville 9 2 11 38 37 21 New York City FC 10 7 4 34 37 22 Philadelphia 8 7 8 32 28 24 CF Montréal 8 7 7 31 30 27 D.C. United 9 10 3 30 35 32 Columbus 7 10 6 27 27 32 Atlanta 6 7 9 27 25 28 Inter Miami CF 7 9 5 26 22 31 Chicago 6 11 5 23 24 33 New York 6 10 4 22 23 25 Cincinnati 3 10 8 17 21 38 Toronto FC 3 13 6 15 26 47

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 12 4 6 42 35 19 Colorado 12 4 5 41 31 20 Sporting Kansas City 11 5 7 40 37 26 LA Galaxy 11 8 3 36 35 35 Minnesota United 8 6 7 31 24 24 Portland 9 10 3 30 31 39 Real Salt Lake 8 8 6 30 34 29 Vancouver 7 7 8 29 29 32 Los Angeles FC 7 9 6 27 32 31 San Jose 6 8 8 26 24 30 FC Dallas 6 10 7 25 32 36 Austin FC 5 13 4 19 21 31 Houston 3 10 10 19 24 36

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, September 3

Nashville 3, New York City FC 1

New England 1, Philadelphia 0

Portland 2, Houston 0

Los Angeles FC 4, Sporting Kansas City 0

Saturday, September 4

Vancouver 2, Austin FC 1

Orlando City 3, Columbus 2

Miami 1, Cincinnati 0

Real Salt Lake 3, FC Dallas 2

Colorado 1, San Jose 0

Friday, September 10

Orlando City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 11

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Miami, 8 p.m.

Nashville at CF Montréal, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 12

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 14

FC Dallas at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 15

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, September 17

New York at Miami, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 18

D.C. United at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 19

Chicago at CF Montréal, 1 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

