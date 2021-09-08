On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 16 4 4 52 45 28
Orlando City 10 4 8 38 33 26
Nashville 9 2 11 38 37 21
New York City FC 10 7 4 34 37 22
Philadelphia 8 7 8 32 28 24
CF Montréal 8 7 7 31 30 27
D.C. United 9 10 3 30 35 32
Columbus 7 10 6 27 27 32
Atlanta 6 7 9 27 25 28
Inter Miami CF 7 9 5 26 22 31
Chicago 6 11 5 23 24 33
New York 6 10 4 22 23 25
Cincinnati 3 10 8 17 21 38
Toronto FC 3 13 6 15 26 47

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 12 4 6 42 35 19
Colorado 12 4 5 41 31 20
Sporting Kansas City 11 5 7 40 37 26
LA Galaxy 11 8 3 36 35 35
Minnesota United 8 6 7 31 24 24
Portland 9 10 3 30 31 39
Real Salt Lake 8 8 6 30 34 29
Vancouver 7 7 8 29 29 32
Los Angeles FC 7 9 6 27 32 31
San Jose 6 8 8 26 24 30
FC Dallas 6 10 7 25 32 36
Austin FC 5 13 4 19 21 31
Houston 3 10 10 19 24 36

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, September 3

Nashville 3, New York City FC 1

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

New England 1, Philadelphia 0

Portland 2, Houston 0

Los Angeles FC 4, Sporting Kansas City 0

Saturday, September 4

Vancouver 2, Austin FC 1

Orlando City 3, Columbus 2

Miami 1, Cincinnati 0

Real Salt Lake 3, FC Dallas 2

Colorado 1, San Jose 0

        Read more: Sports News

Friday, September 10

Orlando City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 11

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Columbus at Miami, 8 p.m.

Nashville at CF Montréal, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 12

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 14

FC Dallas at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 15

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, September 17

New York at Miami, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 18

D.C. United at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 19

Chicago at CF Montréal, 1 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire