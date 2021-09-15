On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
MLS Glance

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 17 4 4 55 47 29
Nashville 10 2 11 41 38 21
Orlando City 10 5 8 38 33 29
New York City FC 10 8 5 35 41 27
Inter Miami CF 9 9 5 32 24 31
Philadelphia 8 7 8 32 28 24
D.C. United 9 10 4 31 36 33
CF Montréal 8 8 7 31 30 28
Columbus 8 11 6 30 29 34
Atlanta 7 7 9 30 28 28
New York 6 11 5 23 25 28
Chicago 6 12 5 23 24 35
Cincinnati 4 10 8 20 23 38
Toronto FC 3 15 6 15 26 50

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 13 4 6 45 36 19
Sporting Kansas City 12 5 7 43 39 26
Colorado 12 4 6 42 32 21
LA Galaxy 11 8 4 37 36 36
Portland 10 10 3 33 32 39
Minnesota United 8 7 7 31 24 25
Real Salt Lake 8 9 6 30 36 32
Los Angeles FC 8 9 6 30 35 33
Vancouver 7 8 8 29 29 33
FC Dallas 6 10 9 27 36 40
San Jose 6 8 9 27 25 31
Houston 4 10 10 22 27 36
Austin FC 5 14 4 19 21 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, September 10

Atlanta 3, Orlando City 0

Portland 1, Vancouver 0

Saturday, September 11

LA Galaxy 1, Colorado 1, tie

Seattle 1, Minnesota 0

D.C. United 1, New York 1, tie

New England 2, New York City FC 1

Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 0

Miami 1, Columbus 0

Nashville 1, CF Montréal 0

Houston 3, Austin FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, Chicago 0

San Jose 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Sunday, September 12

Los Angeles FC 3, Real Salt Lake 2

Tuesday, September 14

FC Dallas 3, New York City FC 3, tie

Miami 1, Toronto FC 0

Columbus 2, New York 1

Wednesday, September 15

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, September 17

New York at Miami, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 18

D.C. United at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 19

Chicago at CF Montréal, 1 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, September 22

Nashville at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 25

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Colorado, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 26

Nashville at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

