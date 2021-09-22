All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|17
|4
|5
|56
|48
|30
|Nashville
|10
|3
|11
|41
|39
|23
|New York City FC
|11
|8
|5
|38
|43
|28
|Orlando City
|10
|7
|8
|38
|36
|36
|CF Montréal
|10
|8
|7
|37
|36
|30
|Atlanta
|9
|7
|9
|36
|35
|30
|Philadelphia
|9
|7
|8
|35
|31
|25
|D.C. United
|10
|11
|4
|34
|41
|36
|Inter Miami CF
|9
|10
|5
|32
|24
|35
|Columbus
|8
|11
|7
|31
|30
|35
|New York
|7
|11
|5
|26
|29
|28
|Chicago
|6
|14
|5
|23
|24
|40
|Cincinnati
|4
|12
|8
|20
|24
|44
|Toronto FC
|4
|15
|6
|18
|28
|51
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|13
|5
|7
|46
|43
|26
|Seattle
|13
|5
|6
|45
|36
|20
|Colorado
|12
|4
|8
|44
|35
|24
|LA Galaxy
|11
|9
|5
|38
|37
|40
|Portland
|11
|10
|4
|37
|36
|42
|Real Salt Lake
|10
|9
|6
|36
|41
|35
|Minnesota United
|9
|8
|7
|34
|27
|29
|Los Angeles FC
|9
|10
|6
|33
|38
|36
|Vancouver
|7
|8
|9
|30
|30
|34
|San Jose
|7
|9
|9
|30
|32
|38
|FC Dallas
|6
|11
|9
|27
|38
|43
|Houston
|5
|10
|11
|26
|31
|39
|Austin FC
|5
|16
|4
|19
|25
|40
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Tuesday, September 14
FC Dallas 3, New York City FC 3, tie
Miami 1, Toronto FC 0
Columbus 2, New York 1
Wednesday, September 15
Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0
CF Montréal 4, Orlando City 2
D.C. United 3, Chicago 0
Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota 0
Los Angeles FC 2, Austin FC 1
Colorado 2, Portland 2, tie
Houston 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie
Real Salt Lake 4, San Jose 3
Friday, September 17
New York 4, Miami 0
Saturday, September 18
Atlanta 3, D.C. United 2
Columbus 1, New England 1, tie
Toronto FC 2, Nashville 1
New York City FC 2, Cincinnati 1
Minnesota 3, LA Galaxy 0
San Jose 4, Austin FC 3
Houston 3, FC Dallas 2
Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle 0
Sunday, September 19
CF Montréal 2, Chicago 0
Philadelphia 3, Orlando City 1
Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Vancouver 1, Colorado 1, tie
Wednesday, September 22
Nashville at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m.
Saturday, September 25
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New England, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New York at New York City FC, 8 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto FC at Colorado, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 26
Nashville at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 29
Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 2
Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, October 3
Nashville at New York City FC, 12 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m.
Miami at Portland, 5:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
