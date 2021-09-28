All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|19
|4
|5
|62
|53
|33
|Nashville
|11
|3
|12
|45
|44
|24
|New York City FC
|11
|9
|6
|39
|44
|30
|Philadelphia
|10
|7
|8
|38
|32
|25
|Orlando City
|10
|8
|8
|38
|37
|38
|D.C. United
|11
|11
|4
|37
|45
|38
|CF Montréal
|10
|9
|7
|37
|37
|32
|Atlanta
|9
|8
|9
|36
|35
|31
|Columbus
|9
|11
|7
|34
|32
|36
|Inter Miami CF
|9
|11
|5
|32
|25
|40
|New York
|8
|11
|6
|30
|31
|29
|Chicago
|6
|15
|6
|24
|26
|43
|Cincinnati
|4
|13
|8
|20
|26
|48
|Toronto FC
|4
|15
|7
|19
|28
|51
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|14
|5
|6
|48
|38
|21
|Sporting Kansas City
|13
|6
|7
|46
|44
|28
|Colorado
|12
|4
|9
|45
|35
|24
|Portland
|12
|10
|4
|40
|42
|43
|LA Galaxy
|11
|10
|5
|38
|37
|42
|Minnesota United
|10
|8
|7
|37
|29
|29
|Real Salt Lake
|10
|10
|6
|36
|42
|41
|Los Angeles FC
|9
|11
|6
|33
|38
|38
|Vancouver
|8
|8
|9
|33
|31
|34
|San Jose
|8
|9
|9
|33
|34
|38
|FC Dallas
|6
|12
|9
|27
|38
|44
|Houston
|5
|11
|11
|26
|31
|41
|Austin FC
|6
|16
|4
|22
|27
|40
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Wednesday, September 22
Nashville 5, Miami 1
New England 3, Chicago 2
New York City FC 1, New York 1, tie
Saturday, September 25
Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0
New England 2, Orlando City 1
D.C. United 4, Cincinnati 2
Columbus 2, CF Montréal 1
New York 1, New York City FC 0
Minnesota 2, Houston 0
Toronto FC 0, Colorado 0, tie
Vancouver 1, FC Dallas 0
San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 0
Portland 6, Real Salt Lake 1
Sunday, September 26
Nashville 0, Chicago 0, tie
Seattle 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Austin FC 2, LA Galaxy 0
Wednesday, September 29
Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 2
Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, October 3
Nashville at New York City FC, 12 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m.
Miami at Portland, 5:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday, October 9
Miami at New York, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments