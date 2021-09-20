Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
September 20, 2021 10:31 pm
< a min read
      

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-21, 25-16, 25-13

DeLaSalle def. Hill-Murray, 27-25, 25-23, 25-17

Elk River def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Garretson, S.D. def. Adrian, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22

Greenway def. Chisholm, 25-15, 25-12, 25-22

Hinckley-Finlayson def. Wrenshall, 21-25, 25-6, 25-8, 25-17

Lake of the Woods def. Blackduck, 25-17, 25-14, 25-11

Lanesboro def. Houston, 25-12, 25-12, 25-23

LeRoy-Ostrander def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-11, 26-24, 25-10

Mahnomen/Waubun def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 26-24, 25-11, 20-25, 25-22

Minneapolis Edison def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20

        Read more: Sports News

Moorhead def. Detroit Lakes, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21

Mounds Park Academy def. Blake, 25-12, 25-18, 25-11

Mountain Lake Co-op def. Mankato Loyola, 25-12, 25-12, 25-18

New Life Academy def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-20, 18-25, 25-11, 25-11

Northeast Range def. South Ridge, 8-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-8

Osseo def. Park Center, 25-15, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20

Prior Lake def. Minnetonka, 25-23, 25-20, 18-25, 15-25, 15-10

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Rogers def. Coon Rapids, 25-11, 25-16, 25-10

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Holy Angels, 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18

Swanville def. Pillager, 25-20, 25-23, 16-25, 25-18

Trinity def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-13, 25-11, 25-5

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|20 New Ways to Measure Employee Engagement
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fiddler Crab at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge