Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 29. Recalled RHP Matt Foster and INF/OF Gavin Sheets from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Reinstated OF Billy Hamilton from the 10-day IL. Designated INF/OF Jake Lamb for assignment. Selected the contract of INF Romy Gonzalez from Charlotte and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Aaron Civale to Akron (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of DH Khris Davis from Las Vegas (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled C Austin Allen from Las Vegas.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with manager Scott Servais on a multi-year contract extension. Promoted Jerry Dipoto to president of baseball operations and agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension. Reinstated LHP Justus Sheffield from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Kevin Padlo from Tacoma (Triple-A West).

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated 3B Charlie Culberson from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Optioned 3B Ryan Dorow to Round Rock.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled OF Stuart Fairchild from Reno (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Luke Weaver from the 60-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled 2B Alejo Lopez from Louisville (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of OF Delino DeShields from Louisville and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHPs Antonio Santos and Justin Lawrence from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of RHP Julian Fernandez from Albuquerque and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed RHP Jon Gray on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Returned 1B Lewin Diaz to Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of RHP Brandon Dickson from Memphis (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Transferred RHP Ryan Helsey from the 10-day IL to the 60 day IL. Recalled C Ali Sanchez from Memphis (Triple-A East).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated C Alex Avila from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Alberto Baldonado from Rochester (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

ATLANTIC LEAGUE — Approved membership application of Hagerstown, MD Downtown Baseball LLC to become a new team.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Re-signed C Clint Capela to a veteran extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OLs Willie Beavers, Sam Jones, Ryan Neuzil, OLBs Quinton Bell, George Obinna, ILB Emmanuel Ellerbee, RBs D’Onta Foreman, Caleb Huntley, WRs Juwan Green, Austin Trammell, TEs John Raine, David Wells, DL Chris Slayton and CB Chris Williamson to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WRs Ja’Marcus Bradley, JoJo Natson, DT Sheldon Day, TE Jordan Franks, DEs Porter Gustin, Curtis Weaver, RB John Kelly, LB Elijah Lee, S Jovante Moffatt, QB Nick Mullens and FB Johnny Stanton to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed QB Ben DiNucci.

DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed CB Mike Ford off waivers from Detroit and RB Nate McCrary off waivers from Baltimore. Waived RB Royce Freeman and DL Jonathan Harris

DETROIT LIONS — Claimed K Austin Seibert off waivers from Cincinnati and WR KhaDarel Hodge from Cleveland.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DLs Abdullah Anderson, Willington Previlon, QB Kurt Benkert, WRs Chris Blair, Equanimeous St. Brown, Juwann Winfree, G Ben Braden, G/Ts Jacob Capra, Cole Van Lanen, CB Kabion Ento, S Innes Gaines, LB Tipa Galeai, TE Bronson Kaufasi, K J.J. Molson and RB Patrick Taylor to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed CB Thakarius Keyes off waivers from Kansas City and CB Chris Wilcox off waivers from Tampa Bay. Waived S Andre Chachere and CB Marvell Tell III.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed DB Elijah Campbell off waivers from New York Jets. Waived CB Jamal Perry.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived DE Jalyn Holmes. Claimed TE Ben Ellefson off waivers from jacksonville. Signed RBs Ameer Abdullah, A.J. Rose Jr., OT Zack Bailey, FB Jake Bargas, LB Tuf Borland, TE Zach Davidson, S Myles Dorn, Gs Dakota Dozier, Kyle Hinton, WRs Myron Mitchell, Whop Philyor, CBs Parry Nickerson, Tye Smith and DE Kenny Willekes.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WRs Rico Bussey, Cody White Steven Sims, RBs Trey Edmunds, Jaylen Samuels, OLs Chaz Green, John Leglue, TE Kevin Rader, DBs Mark Gilbert Donovan Stiner, G Malcolm Pridgeon, LBs Derrek Tuszka Christian Miller, DE Daniel Archibong and S Karl Joseph.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed DT Daniel Wise, RB Peyton Barber, DLs William Bradley-King, Gabe Wright, DE Bunmi Rotimi, OT David Steinmetz, LBs Jordan Kunaszyk, Jared Norris, Cs Keith Ismael, Jon Toth, CB Danny Johnson, S Jeremy Reaves OL Wes Martin, Bean Benzschawel and WR Antonio Gandy-Golden to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR ArDarius Stewart.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Re-signed Fs Anthony Beauvillier, Kyle Palmieri, C Casey Cizikas and G Ilya Sorkin to multi-year contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY SC — Recalled F Jordan Bender from loan to Charlotte (USL Championship).

