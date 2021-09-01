Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 29. Recalled RHP Matt Foster and INF/OF Gavin Sheets from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Reinstated OF Billy Hamilton from the 10-day IL. Designated INF/OF Jake Lamb for assignment. Selected the contract of INF Romy Gonzalez from Charlotte and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Aaron Civale to Akron (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIEGERS — Reinstated RHP Willy Peralta and INF/OF Niko Goodrum from the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Joe Ryan from St. Paul (Triple-A East) and agreed on terms for a major league contract. Reinstated RHP Randy Dobnak from the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled OF Estevan Florial and RHP Brooks Kriske from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of DH Khris Davis from Las Vegas (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled C Austin Allen from Las Vegas.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with manager Scott Servais on a multi-year contract extension. Promoted Jerry Dipoto to president of baseball operations and agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension. Reinstated LHP Justus Sheffield from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Kevin Padlo from Tacoma (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RGP David Robertson and SS Taylor Walls from Durham (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated 3B Charlie Culberson from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Optioned 3B Ryan Dorow to Round Rock.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled OF Stuart Fairchild from Reno (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Luke Weaver from the 60-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled 2B Alejo Lopez from Louisville (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of OF Delino DeShields from Louisville and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHPs Antonio Santos and Justin Lawrence from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of RHP Julian Fernandez from Albuquerque and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed RHP Jon Gray on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Returned 1B Lewin Diaz to Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of RHP Brandon Dickson from Memphis (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Transferred RHP Ryan Helsey from the 10-day IL to the 60 day IL. Recalled C Ali Sanchez from Memphis (Triple-A East).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated RHP Dinelson Lamet from the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Matt Strahm from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated C Alex Avila from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Alberto Baldonado from Rochester (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

ATLANTIC LEAGUE — Approved membership application of Hagerstown, MD Downtown Baseball LLC to become a new team.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Re-signed C Clint Capela to a veteran extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OLs Willie Beavers, Sam Jones, Ryan Neuzil, OLBs Quinton Bell, George Obinna, ILB Emmanuel Ellerbee, RBs D’Onta Foreman, Caleb Huntley, WRs Juwan Green, Austin Trammell, TEs John Raine, David Wells, DL Chris Slayton and CB Chris Williamson to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OG Jack Anderson, DT Brandin Bryant, OL Jamil Douglas, QBs Jack Fromm, Davis Webb, WRs Tanner Gentry, Isaiah Hodgins, CBs Cam Lewis, Olaijah Griffin, Rachad Wildgoose, DE Mike Love, LB Joe Giles-Harris, TE Quinton Morris, S Josh Thomas and RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed CB Nick McCloud off waivers from Buffalo and DE Wyatt Ray off waivers from Tennessee. Terminated the contract of WR Mike Thomas. Waived WR Trenton Irwin. Signed LBs Joe Bachie, Keandre Jones, CBs Tony Brown, Winston Rose, P Drue Chrisman, S Trayvon Henderson, TES Thaddeus Moss, Mason Schreck, RBs Jacques Patrick, Pooka Williams, Trayveon Williams, DE Noah Spence, G Keaton Sutherland, WRs Trent Taylor and DT Renell Wren to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WRs Ja’Marcus Bradley, JoJo Natson, DT Sheldon Day, TE Jordan Franks, DEs Porter Gustin, Curtis Weaver, RB John Kelly, LB Elijah Lee, S Jovante Moffatt, QB Nick Mullens and FB Johnny Stanton to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed QB Ben DiNucci, RB JaQuan Hardy, FB Nick Ralston, WRs Brandon Smith, Osirus Mitchell, TE Jeremy Sprinkle, OLs Braylon Jones, Isaac Alarcon, DLs Justin Hamilton, Austin Faoliu, CBs Deante Burton, Kyron Brown and Ss Darian Thompson, Tyler Coyle to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed CB Mike Ford off waivers from Detroit and RB Nate McCrary off waivers from Baltimore. Waived RB Royce Freeman and DL Jonathan Harris. Signed WRs Tyrie Cleveland, Seth Williams, Kendall Hinton, OTs Drew Himmelman, Quinn Bailey, TE Shaun Beyer, OL Austin Schlottmann, QB Brett Rypien, RB Damarea Crockett, DL Marquiss Spencer, CBs Nate Harrison, Mac McCain III and LBs Barrington Wade and Curtis Robinson to the practice squad. Re-signed DL Shamar Stephen and OT Cam Fleming. Placed CB Michael Ojemudia and RB Mike Boone on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Claimed K Austin Seibert off waivers from Cincinnati and WR KhaDarel Hodge from Cleveland. Signed LB Tavante Beckett, OLB Rashod Berry, NT Miles Brown, S Jalen Elliott, K Zane Gonzalez, DE Bruce Hector, G Tommy Kraemer, TEs Alize Mack, Brock Wright, WRs Javon McKinley, Sage Suratt, RBs Dedrick Mills, Craig Reynolds, T Darrin Paulo and CB Nickell Robey-Coleman to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DLs Abdullah Anderson, Willington Previlon, QB Kurt Benkert, WRs Chris Blair, Equanimeous St. Brown, Juwann Winfree, G Ben Braden, G/Ts Jacob Capra, Cole Van Lanen, CB Kabion Ento, S Innes Gaines, LB Tipa Galeai, TE Bronson Kaufasi, K J.J. Molson and RB Patrick Taylor to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed CB Thakarius Keyes off waivers from Kansas City and CB Chris Wilcox off waivers from Tampa Bay. Waived S Andre Chachere and CB Marvell Tell III. Signed WRs Tarik Black, DeMichael Harris, Tyler Vaughns, LBs Curtis Bolton, Malik Jefferson, DT Andrew Brown, CB Anthony Chesley, DE Kameron Cline, Ss Sean Davis, Shawn Davis, TE Farrod Green, QB Brett Hundley, C Joey Hunt, RB Deon Jackson and OT Carter O’Donnell to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived CB Brandon Facysn and DL Forrest Merrill. Signed WRs Michael Bandy, Joe Reed, RB Darius Bradwell, LB Cole Christiansen, DB Ben Deluca, OLB Emeke Egbule, DLs Breiden Fehoko, Joe Gaziano, Gs Nate Gilliam, Ryan Hunter and TE Hunter Kampmoyer to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WRs Landen Akers, J.J. Koski, RB Otis Anderson TE Kendall Blanton, T Chandler Brewer, DE Earnest Brown IV, DT Marquise Copeland, DBs Dont’e Deayon, Kareem Orr, Tyler Hall, G Jeremiah Kolone, LBs Micah Kiser, Justin Lawler, and OT Max Pircher to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed DB Elijah Campbell off waivers from New York Jets. Waived CB Jamal Perry.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived DE Jalyn Holmes. Claimed TE Ben Ellefson off waivers from Jacksonville. Signed RBs Ameer Abdullah, A.J. Rose Jr., OT Zack Bailey, FB Jake Bargas, LB Tuf Borland, TE Zach Davidson, S Myles Dorn, Gs Dakota Dozier, Kyle Hinton, WRs Myron Mitchell, Whop Philyor, CBs Parry Nickerson, Tye Smith and DE Kenny Willekes.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed WR Collin Johnson off waivers from Jacksonville and LB Quincy Roche off waivers from Pittsburgh and LB Justin Hilliard off waivers from San Francisco. Terminated contract of WR C.J. Board. Waived WR Dante Pettis and LB Trent Harris.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed RBs Jason Huntley, Jordan Howard, CBs Craig James, Michael Jacquet, DE Matt Leo, C Ross Pierschbacher, LB JaCoby Stevens, Gs Kayode Awosika, Sua Opeta, DT Taequan Williams, S Grayland Arnold, OT Le’Raven Clark and WRs Travis Fulgham and John Hightower to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WRs Rico Bussey, Cody White Steven Sims, RBs Trey Edmunds, Jaylen Samuels, OLs Chaz Green, John Leglue, TE Kevin Rader, DBs Mark Gilbert Donovan Stiner, G Malcolm Pridgeon, LBs Derrek Tuszka, Christian Miller, DE Daniel Archibong and S Karl Joseph to the practice squad. Placed OT Zach Banner, DL Stephon Tuitt and RB Anthony McFarland on injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DTs Myles Adams, Jarrod Hewitt, Robert Nkemdiche, LBs Aaron Donkor, Jon Rhattigan, Gs Greg Eiland, Pier-Olivier Lestage, WRs Aaron Fuller, Penny Hart, Cade Johnson, Cody Thompson, RB Josh Johnson, TE Tyler Mabry and CB John Reid to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WRs Cyril Grayson, Travis Jonsen, QB Ryan Griffin, G Jonathan Hubbard, TEs Codey McElroy, Deon Yelder, DLs Benning Potoa’e, Kobe Smith and OL Brandon Walton to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Claimed OL Corey Levin off waivers from New York Jets. Waived QB Matt Barkley. Placed OL Cole Banwart on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun, S Jamal Carter, FB Tory Carter, OLs Christian DiLauro, Jordan Roos, Derwin Gray, WRs Dez Fitzpatrick, Mason Kinsey, TE Miller Forristall, DLs Woodrow Hamilton, Naquan Jone and LB Jan Johnston to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed DT Daniel Wise, RB Peyton Barber, DLs William Bradley-King, Gabe Wright, DE Bunmi Rotimi, OT David Steinmetz, LBs Jordan Kunaszyk, Jared Norris, Cs Keith Ismael, Jon Toth, CB Danny Johnson, S Jeremy Reaves OL Wes Martin, Bean Benzschawel and WR Antonio Gandy-Golden to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR ArDarius Stewart.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Re-signed Fs Anthony Beauvillier, Kyle Palmieri, C Casey Cizikas and G Ilya Sorkin to multi-year contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Loaned F Diego Rossi to Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce S.K.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Recalled F Jordan Bender from loan to Charlotte (USL Championship).

