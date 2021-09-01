Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Dusten Knight and LHP Alexander Wells from Norfolk (Triple-A East).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed SS Xander Bogaerts and INF/OF Yairo Munoz on the COVID-19 IL. Selected the contracts of INF Jack Lopez and RHP John Schreiber from Worcester (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on major league contracts. Reinstated RHP Ryan Brasier from the 60-day IL. Reinstated INF/OF Danny Santana from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 29. Recalled RHP Matt Foster and INF/OF Gavin Sheets from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Reinstated OF Billy Hamilton from the 10-day IL. Designated INF/OF Jake Lamb for assignment. Selected the contract of INF Romy Gonzalez from Charlotte and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Aaron Civale to Akron (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated RHP Triston McKenzie and CF Harold Ramirez from the 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIEGERS — Reinstated RHP Wily Peralta and INF/OF Niko Goodrum from the 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Jose Urquidy from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Enoli Paredes from Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated SS Adalberto Mondesi and LHP Jake Brentz from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jackson Kowar from Omaha (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of RHP Oliver Ortega from Salt Lake (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled INF Luis Rengifo from Salt Lake. Transferrred LHP Patrick Sandoval from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Joe Ryan from St. Paul (Triple-A East) and agreed on terms for a major league contract. Reinstated RHP Randy Dobnak from the 60-day IL. Transferred RHP Kenta Maeda from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled OF Estevan Florial and RHP Brooks Kriske from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of DH Khris Davis from Las Vegas (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled C Austin Allen from Las Vegas.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with manager Scott Servais on a multi-year contract extension. Promoted Jerry Dipoto to president of baseball operations and agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension. Reinstated LHP Justus Sheffield from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Kevin Padlo from Tacoma (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP David Robertson and SS Taylor Walls from Durham (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated 3B Charlie Culberson from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Optioned 3B Ryan Dorow to Round Rock. Reinstated RHP Kohei Arihara from the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Bryan Baker from Buffalo (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled RHP Nate Pearson from Buffalo. Reinstated RHP Anthony Castro from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled OF Stuart Fairchild from Reno (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Luke Weaver from the 60-day IL. Acquired LHP Yaifer Perdomo and C J.J. D’Orazio from Toronto as the players to be named in the July 30 trade for RHP Joakim Soria.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Jacob Webb and SS Orlando Arcia from Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Dillon Maples and RHP Adbert Alzolay from the 10-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled 2B Alejo Lopez and RHP R.J. Alaniz from Louisville (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of OF Delino DeShields from Louisville and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHPs Antonio Santos and Justin Lawrence from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of RHP Julian Fernandez from Albuquerque and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed RHP Jon Gray on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Added RHP Ryan Meisinger and INF/OF Zach McKinstry to the active roster.

MIAMI MARLINS — Returned 1B Lewin Diaz to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHP Trevor Rogers from the restricted list. Reinstated 3B Joe Panik from the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled C Luke Maile and RHP Justin Topa from Nashville (Triple-A East). Reinstated 1B Daniel Vogelbach from the 60-day IL. Transferred LHP Angel Perdomo from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed C Manny Pina on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled OFs Albert Almora Jr. and Khalil Lee from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Yennsy Diaz to Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contracts of RHPs Cam Bedrosian and Ramon Rosso from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on major league contracts. Optioned RHP Seranthony Dominguez to Lehigh Valley. Placed SS Didi Gregorius on the restricted list. Transferred 1B Rhys Hoskins from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Max Kranick from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Shelby Miller from Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of RHP Brandon Dickson from Memphis (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Transferred RHP Ryan Helsey from the 10-day IL to the 60 day IL. Recalled C Ali Sanchez from Memphis (Triple-A East).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated RHP Dinelson Lamet from the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Matt Strahm from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Taylor Williams from the 60-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Johnny Cueto on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Caleb Baragar, RHP John Brebbia and INF/OF Thairo Estrada from Sacramento (Triple-A West).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated C Alex Avila from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Alberto Baldonado from Rochester (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

ATLANTIC LEAGUE — Approved membership application of Hagerstown, MD Downtown Baseball LLC to become a new team.

Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Released RHP James Bradwell.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Releassed LHP Kellen Croce.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Agreed to terms with OF Carlos Machado on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Re-signed C Clint Capela to a veteran extension.

DENVER NUGGETS — Signed G Austin Rivers to a multi-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Andre Baccellia, Ss Chris Banjo, James Wiggins, WR Greg Dortch, LB Kylie Fitts, OLs Sean Harlow, Koda Martin, TE Ross Travis, CB Jace Whittaker to the practice squad. Signed TE Bernhard Seikovits with an international exemption to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OLs Willie Beavers, Sam Jones, Ryan Neuzil, OLBs Quinton Bell, George Obinna, ILB Emmanuel Ellerbee, RBs D’Onta Foreman, Caleb Huntley, WRs Juwan Green, Austin Trammell, TEs John Raine, David Wells, DL Chris Slayton and CB Chris Williamson to the practice squad. Released LS Josh Harris. Claimed G Colby Gossett off waivers from Cleveland.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed NT Justin Ellis, DBs Anthony Levine, Jordan Richards, OTs Andre Smith, Adrian Early, DE Chris Smith, LB Blake Gallagher, QB Trace McSorley, WRs Jaylon Moore, Binjimen Victor, TE Tony Poljan, P Johnny Townsend and K Jake Verity to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OG Jack Anderson, DT Brandin Bryant, OL Jamil Douglas, QBs Jack Fromm, Davis Webb, WRs Tanner Gentry, Isaiah Hodgins, CBs Cam Lewis, Olaijah Griffin, Rachad Wildgoose, DE Mike Love, LB Joe Giles-Harris, TE Quinton Morris, S Josh Thomas and RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad. Signed LS Reid Ferguson. Placed WR Marquez Stevenson on injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Claimed G Michael Jordan off waivers from Cincinnati. Signed WR C.J. Saunders, C Sam Tecklenburg, RB Spencer Brown, S Kenny Robinson, RB Rodney Smith, WR Keith Kirkwood, WR Omar Bayless, T Aaron Monteiro, DE Frank Herron, S Jalen Julius, TE Stephen Sullivan and CB Rashaan Melvin to the practice squad. Released WR David Moore. Waived with an injury settlement RB Reggie Bonnafon.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Danny Trevathan and OT Teven Jenkins on injured reserve. Signed DBs Artie Burns and Marqui Christian. Waived WR Rodney Adams. Signed OLBs Charles Snowden, Sam Kamara, CBs Thomas Graham Jr., Artie Burns, RBs Artavis Pierce, Ryan Nall, WRs Isaiah Coulter, Dazz Newsome, K Brian Johnson, DT Auzoyah Alufohai, OLs Dieter Eislen, Arlington Hambright and DB Teez Tabor to the practice squad. Claimed WR Nsimba Webster off waivers from San Francisco.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed CB Nick McCloud off waivers from Buffalo and DE Wyatt Ray off waivers from Tennessee. Released WR Mike Thomas. Waived WR Trenton Irwin. Signed LBs Joe Bachie, Keandre Jones, CBs Tony Brown, Winston Rose, P Drue Chrisman, S Trayvon Henderson, TES Thaddeus Moss, Mason Schreck, RBs Jacques Patrick, Pooka Williams, Trayveon Williams, DE Noah Spence, G Keaton Sutherland, WRs Trent Taylor and DT Renell Wren to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WRs Ja’Marcus Bradley, JoJo Natson, DT Sheldon Day, TE Jordan Franks, DEs Porter Gustin, Curtis Weaver, RB John Kelly, LB Elijah Lee, S Jovante Moffatt, QB Nick Mullens and FB Johnny Stanton to the practice squad. Signed DE Joe Jackson. Placed LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed QB Ben DiNucci, RB JaQuan Hardy, FB Nick Ralston, WRs Brandon Smith, Osirus Mitchell, TE Jeremy Sprinkle, OLs Braylon Jones, Isaac Alarcon, DLs Justin Hamilton, Austin Faoliu, CBs Deante Burton, Kyron Brown and Ss Darian Thompson, Tyler Coyle to the practice squad. Released P Bryan Anger. Claimed QB Will Grier off waivers from Carolina.

DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed CB Mike Ford off waivers from Detroit and RB Nate McCrary off waivers from Baltimore. Waived RB Royce Freeman and DL Jonathan Harris. Signed WRs Tyrie Cleveland, Seth Williams, Kendall Hinton, OTs Drew Himmelman, Quinn Bailey, TE Shaun Beyer, OL Austin Schlottmann, QB Brett Rypien, RB Damarea Crockett, DL Marquiss Spencer, CBs Nate Harrison, Mac McCain III and LBs Barrington Wade and Curtis Robinson to the practice squad. Re-signed DL Shamar Stephen and OT Cam Fleming. Placed CB Michael Ojemudia and RB Mike Boone on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Claimed K Austin Seibert off waivers from Cincinnati and WR KhaDarel Hodge from Cleveland. Signed LB Tavante Beckett, OLB Rashod Berry, NT Miles Brown, S Jalen Elliott, K Zane Gonzalez, DE Bruce Hector, G Tommy Kraemer, TEs Alize Mack, Brock Wright, WRs Javon McKinley, Sage Suratt, RBs Dedrick Mills, Craig Reynolds, T Darrin Paulo and CB Nickell Robey-Coleman to the practice squad. Released SS Dean Marlowe and TE Darren Fells.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DLs Abdullah Anderson, Willington Previlon, QB Kurt Benkert, WRs Chris Blair, Equanimeous St. Brown, Juwann Winfree, G Ben Braden, G/Ts Jacob Capra, Cole Van Lanen, CB Kabion Ento, S Innes Gaines, LB Tipa Galeai, TE Bronson Kaufasi, K J.J. Molson and RB Patrick Taylor to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Antony Auclair, QB Jeff Driskel, LB Hardy Nickerson, DL Derek Rivers, OL Lane Taylor, DB Jonathan Owens, WR Jordan Veasy, G Hjalte Froholdt, TE Paul Quessenberry, S Shyheim Carter, C Ryan McCollum and T Carson Green to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed CB Thakarius Keyes off waivers from Kansas City and CB Chris Wilcox off waivers from Tampa Bay. Waived S Andre Chachere and CB Marvell Tell III. Signed WRs Tarik Black, DeMichael Harris, Tyler Vaughns, LBs Curtis Bolton, Malik Jefferson, DT Andrew Brown, CB Anthony Chesley, DE Kameron Cline, Ss Sean Davis, Shawn Davis, TE Farrod Green, QB Brett Hundley, C Joey Hunt, RB Deon Jackson and OT Carter O’Donnell to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed CB Lorenzo Burns, DT Doug Costin, WRs Jeff Cotton Jr., Josh Hammond, Laquon Treadwell, Devin Smith, Phillip Dorsett II, RBs Nathan Cottrell, Devine Ozigbo, DB Brandon Rusnak, OLs K.C. McDermott, Badara Traore and Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms to the practice squad. Claimed WR Tyron Johnson off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers. Waived DT Daniel Ekuale. Released S Josh Jones.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Marcus Kemp. Signed DE Damone Harris, WR Gehrig Dieter, DE Austin Edwards, T Prince Tega Wanogho, DT Tyler Clark, RB Derrick Gore, C Darryl Williams, LB Omari Cobb, WR Maurice French, WR Cornell Powell, S Zayne Anderson, CB Dicaprio Bootle, QB Shane Buechele and S Devon Key to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Jordan Brown, TE Matt Bushman, G Lester Cotton Sr., RB B.J. Emmons, DE Gerri Green, T Devery Hamilton, CB Robert Jackson, C Jimmy Morrissey, OL Jeremiah Poutasi, RB Trey Ragas, LB Max Richardson, DT Niles Scott, WR Dillon Stoner, WR D.J. Turner and DE Kendal Vickers to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived CB Brandon Facysn and DL Forrest Merrill. Signed WRs Michael Bandy, Joe Reed, RB Darius Bradwell, LB Cole Christiansen, DB Ben Deluca, OLB Emeke Egbule, DLs Breiden Fehoko, Joe Gaziano, Gs Nate Gilliam, Ryan Hunter and TE Hunter Kampmoyer to the practice squad. Claimed DB Trey Marshall off waivers from Denver and DE Eric Banks off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WRs Landen Akers, J.J. Koski, RB Otis Anderson TE Kendall Blanton, T Chandler Brewer, DE Earnest Brown IV, DT Marquise Copeland, DBs Dont’e Deayon, Kareem Orr, Tyler Hall, G Jeremiah Kolone, LBs Micah Kiser, Justin Lawler, and OT Max Pircher to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed DB Elijah Campbell off waivers from New York Jets. Waived CB Jamal Perry. Signed T Adam Pankey, QB Reid Sinnett, WR Kirk Merritt, CB Javaris Davis and RB Gerrid Doaks to the practice squad. Waived CB Jomal Wiltz.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived DE Jalyn Holmes. Claimed TE Ben Ellefson off waivers from Jacksonville. Signed RBs Ameer Abdullah, A.J. Rose Jr., OT Zack Bailey, FB Jake Bargas, LB Tuf Borland, TE Zach Davidson, S Myles Dorn, Gs Dakota Dozier, Kyle Hinton, WRs Myron Mitchell, Whop Philyor, CBs Parry Nickerson, Tye Smith and DE Kenny Willekes to the practice squad. Placed WR Dan Chisena, RB Kene Nwangwu and TE Irv Smith Jr. on injured reserve. Signed DE Everson Griffen and LS Andrew DePaola. Released P Britton Colquitt.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Tashawn Bower, DB Myles Bryant, OL James Ferentz, K Nick Folk, QB Brian Hoyer, TE Matt LaCosse, DL Bill Murray, WR Tre Nixon, OL Alex Redmond, DB D’Angelo Ross, OL Will Sherman and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad. Released LB Harvey Langi. Claimed RB Malcolm Perry off waivers from Miami.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Claimed FB Adam Prentice off waivers from Denver. Released K Aldrick Rosas. Waived with an injury settlement DE Bryce Thompson and DE Marcus Willoughby. Signed RB Alex Armah Jr., WR Kawaan Baker, T Caleb Benenoch, DT Josiah Bronson Jr., DT Albert Huggins, LB Wynton McManis, DB Bryan Mills, DB KeiVarae Russell, WR Kevin White, WR Easop Winston Jr. and TE Ethan Wolf to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed WR Collin Johnson off waivers from Jacksonville and LB Quincy Roche off waivers from Pittsburgh and LB Justin Hilliard off waivers from San Francisco. Released WR C.J. Board. Waived WR Dante Pettis and LB Trent Harris. Re-signed LS Casey Kreiter and WR C.J. Board. Placed WR John Ross and LB Elerson Smith on injured reserve. Signed WR Matt Cole, WR David Sills, WR, TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, TE Jake Hausmann, OL Kenny Wiggins, OL Jackson Barton, OL Jake Burton, C Brett Heggie, DT David Moa, DL Willie Henry, LB Niko Lalos and DB Jordyn Peters to the practice squad. Signed RB Sandro Platzgummer to the practice squad as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed TEs Dan Brown, Ryan Griffin and DB Sharrod Neasman. Signed RB Josh Adams, DL Ronald Blair, OL Grant Hermanns, CB Lamar Jackson, QB Josh Johnson, WR D.J. Montgomery, OL Jimmy Murray, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, DL Hamilcar Rashed, DL Tanzel Smart, WR Vyncint Smith, OL Isaiah Williams and TE Kenny Yeboah to the practice squad. Placed OL Conor McDermott, LB Jarrad Davis and S Ashtyn Davis on injured reserve. Waived CB Bless Austin and DE Jabari Zuniga. Claimed DE Timmy Ward off waivers from Kansas City and LB Quincy Williams off waivers from Jacksonville.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed RBs Jason Huntley, Jordan Howard, CBs Craig James, Michael Jacquet, DE Matt Leo, C Ross Pierschbacher, LB JaCoby Stevens, Gs Kayode Awosika, Sua Opeta, DT Taequan Williams, S Grayland Arnold, OT Le’Raven Clark and WRs Travis Fulgham and John Hightower to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WRs Rico Bussey, Cody White Steven Sims, RBs Trey Edmunds, Jaylen Samuels, OLs Chaz Green, John Leglue, TE Kevin Rader, DBs Mark Gilbert Donovan Stiner, G Malcolm Pridgeon, LBs Derrek Tuszka, Christian Miller, DE Daniel Archibong and S Karl Joseph to the practice squad. Placed OT Zach Banner, DL Stephon Tuitt and RB Anthony McFarland on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISACO 49ERS — Signed OL Jake Brendel and CB Dontae Johnson. Placed CB Davontae Harris and DL Maurice Hurst on injured reserve. Signed DLs Alex Barrett, Darrion Daniels, WRs Travis Benjamin, River Cracraft, OLs Alfredio Gutierrez, Corbin Kaufasi, Senio Kelemete, Colton McKivitz, FB Josh Hokit, TE Jordan Matthews, QB Nate Sudfeld and LB Elijah Sullivan to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DTs Myles Adams, Jarrod Hewitt, Robert Nkemdiche, LBs Aaron Donkor, Jon Rhattigan, Gs Greg Eiland, Pier-Olivier Lestage, WRs Aaron Fuller, Penny Hart, Cade Johnson, Cody Thompson, RB Josh Johnson, TE Tyler Mabry and CB John Reid to the practice squad. Released QB Sean Mannion. Waived G Phil Haynes. Claimed G Dakoda Shepley off waivers from San Francisco and DB Nigel Warrior off waivers from Baltimore.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WRs Cyril Grayson, Travis Jonsen, QB Ryan Griffin, G Jonathan Hubbard, TEs Codey McElroy, Deon Yelder, DLs Benning Potoa’e, Kobe Smith and OL Brandon Walton to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Claimed OL Corey Levin off waivers from New York Jets. Released QB Matt Barkley. Placed OL Cole Banwart on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun, S Jamal Carter, FB Tory Carter, OLs Christian DiLauro, Jordan Roos, Derwin Gray, WRs Dez Fitzpatrick, Mason Kinsey, TE Miller Forristall, DLs Woodrow Hamilton, Naquan Jone and LB Jan Johnston to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed DT Daniel Wise, RB Peyton Barber, DLs William Bradley-King, Gabe Wright, DE Bunmi Rotimi, OT David Steinmetz, LBs Jordan Kunaszyk, Jared Norris, Cs Keith Ismael, Jon Toth, CB Danny Johnson, S Jeremy Reaves OL Wes Martin, Bean Benzschawel and WR Antonio Gandy-Golden to the practice squad. Signed LB David Mayo. Placed S Darrick Foreest on the reserve/injured list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR ArDarius Stewart.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Re-signed Fs Anthony Beauvillier, Kyle Palmieri, C Casey Cizikas and G Ilya Sorkin to multi-year contracts.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Colton Parayko to an eight-year contract extension.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed F Riley Sheahan to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Loaned F Diego Rossi to Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce S.K.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Recalled F Jordan Bender from loan to Charlotte (USL Championship).

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Named Freddy Juarez assistant coach.

