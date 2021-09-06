Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Zac Lowther from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Dusten Knight to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Jose Iglesias to a major league contract and added him to active roster. Reinstated LHP Josh Taylor from the COVID-19 IL. Selected the contract of RHP Michael Feliz from Worcester (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Returned RHP Kutter Crawford and INF Jack Lopez to Worcester. Optioned RHP John Schreiber to Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Jimmy lambert from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Michael Pineda from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ian Gibaut to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Derek Law outright to St. Paul.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned LHP Sam Moll to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Frankie Montas from the restricted list.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP David Hess from Durham (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Dietrich Enns to Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent OF Willie Calhoun to ACL Rangers (Arizona Complex League) on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Drew Anderson to Round Rock (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Taylor Clarke to Reno (Triple-A West). Recalled LHP Miguel Aguilar from Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to a one-year contract with RHP Charlie Morton for 2022.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated INF David Bote from the 10-day IL. Designated INF Andrew Romaine for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Neftali Feliz from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Andrew Vasquez to Oklahoma City.

MIAMI MARLINS — Claimed RHP Taylor Williams off waivers from San Diego.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated 2B Kolten Wong from the paternity list.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated INF/OF Dominic Smith from the bereavement list. Optioned C Chance Sisco to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Stephen Nogosek from the 10-day IL and optioned to Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Cody Ponce from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Optioned INF/OF Phillip Evans to Indianapolis. Claimed RHP Connor Overton off waivers from Toronto and optioned him to Indianapolis. Transferred RHP Duane Underwood Jr. from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated LHP Andrew Miller from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Brandon Dickson for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Kevin Castro from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Jay Jackson to Sacramento.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Josh Bynes to the practice squad. Signed TE Mark Andrews to a four-year contract extension.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed G John Miller on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed K Dominik Eberle and G Mike Horton to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Breshad Perriman. Waived with an injury settlement DB Tre Roberson. Waived LB Josh Woods.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Mike Daniels to the practice squad. Released CB Winston Rose from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed P Bryan Anger. Singed T Aviante Collins to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR De’Mornay Piersay-El to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived with an injury settlement T Dan Skipper.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed OL Charlie Heck on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LT Eric Fisher from the reserve/COVID-91 list. Released DT Antwaun Woods. Waived with an injury settlement TE JOrdan Thomas.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated G A.J. Cann from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived DE/OLB Aaron Patrick.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB K.J. Wright and RB Peyton Barber. Waived LB Tanner Muse. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed CB Kiondre Thomas to the practice squad. Placed CB Ryan Smith on injured reserve. Promoted DB Kemon Hall to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed T Austin Jackson and TE Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Jamal Perry as a COVID-19 replacement. Signed WR Isaiah Ford, FB Carl Tucker and DT Benito Jones to the practice squad. Released CB Tino Ellis from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived with an injury settlement DB Luther Kirk.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DL Montravius Adams, WR Chris Hogan and QB Trevor Siemian. Placed OL Will Clapp, K Wil Lutz and TE Nick Vannett on injured reserve. Signed DBs Ka’dar Hollman, Dylan Mabin, Jordan Miller, DE Jalyn Holmes, DT Jaleel Johnson, G Derrick Kelly and K Aldrick Rosas to the practice squad. Released LB Wynton Mcmanus from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Sheldrick Redwine and RB Josh Adams. Signed Ss Jarrod Wilson and Adrian Colbert to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed G Malcolm Pridgeon and Daniel Archibong to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Josh Norman. Released CB Dontae Johnson.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted TE Tyler Mabry to active roster from the practice squad. Signed G Jordan Simmons to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated DL Ndamukong Suh from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived K Jose Borregales. Placed G Earl Watford on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated TE Geoff Swaim and LB Justin March-Lillard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB Justin March-Lillard, DB Chris Jones and OL Corey Levin.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Jonathan Williams to the practice squad. Waived DB Jimmy Moreland from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

