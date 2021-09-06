On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 10:35 pm
4 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Zac Lowther from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Dusten Knight to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Jose Iglesias to a major league contract and added him to active roster. Reinstated LHP Josh Taylor from the COVID-19 IL. Selected the contract of RHP Michael Feliz from Worcester (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Returned RHP Kutter Crawford and INF Jack Lopez to Worcester. Optioned RHP John Schreiber to Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Jimmy lambert from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Michael Pineda from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ian Gibaut to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Derek Law outright to St. Paul.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned LHP Sam Moll to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Frankie Montas from the restricted list.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP David Hess from Durham (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Dietrich Enns to Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent OF Willie Calhoun to ACL Rangers (Arizona Complex League) on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Drew Anderson to Round Rock (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Taylor Clarke to Reno (Triple-A West). Recalled LHP Miguel Aguilar from Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to a one-year contract with RHP Charlie Morton for 2022.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated INF David Bote from the 10-day IL. Designated INF Andrew Romaine for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Neftali Feliz from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Andrew Vasquez to Oklahoma City.

MIAMI MARLINS — Claimed RHP Taylor Williams off waivers from San Diego.

        Read more: Sports News

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated 2B Kolten Wong from the paternity list.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated INF/OF Dominic Smith from the bereavement list. Optioned C Chance Sisco to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Stephen Nogosek from the 10-day IL and optioned to Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Cody Ponce from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Optioned INF/OF Phillip Evans to Indianapolis. Claimed RHP Connor Overton off waivers from Toronto and optioned him to Indianapolis. Transferred RHP Duane Underwood Jr. from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated LHP Andrew Miller from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Brandon Dickson for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Kevin Castro from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Jay Jackson to Sacramento.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Josh Bynes to the practice squad. Signed TE Mark Andrews to a four-year contract extension.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed G John Miller on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed K Dominik Eberle and G Mike Horton to the practice squad.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Breshad Perriman. Waived with an injury settlement DB Tre Roberson. Waived LB Josh Woods.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Mike Daniels to the practice squad. Released CB Winston Rose from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed P Bryan Anger. Singed T Aviante Collins to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR De’Mornay Piersay-El to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived with an injury settlement T Dan Skipper.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed OL Charlie Heck on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LT Eric Fisher from the reserve/COVID-91 list. Released DT Antwaun Woods. Waived with an injury settlement TE JOrdan Thomas.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated G A.J. Cann from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived DE/OLB Aaron Patrick.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB K.J. Wright and RB Peyton Barber. Waived LB Tanner Muse. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed CB Kiondre Thomas to the practice squad. Placed CB Ryan Smith on injured reserve. Promoted DB Kemon Hall to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed T Austin Jackson and TE Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Jamal Perry as a COVID-19 replacement. Signed WR Isaiah Ford, FB Carl Tucker and DT Benito Jones to the practice squad. Released CB Tino Ellis from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived with an injury settlement DB Luther Kirk.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DL Montravius Adams, WR Chris Hogan and QB Trevor Siemian. Placed OL Will Clapp, K Wil Lutz and TE Nick Vannett on injured reserve. Signed DBs Ka’dar Hollman, Dylan Mabin, Jordan Miller, DE Jalyn Holmes, DT Jaleel Johnson, G Derrick Kelly and K Aldrick Rosas to the practice squad. Released LB Wynton Mcmanus from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Sheldrick Redwine and RB Josh Adams. Signed Ss Jarrod Wilson and Adrian Colbert to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed G Malcolm Pridgeon and Daniel Archibong to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Josh Norman. Released CB Dontae Johnson.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted TE Tyler Mabry to active roster from the practice squad. Signed G Jordan Simmons to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated DL Ndamukong Suh from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived K Jose Borregales. Placed G Earl Watford on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated TE Geoff Swaim and LB Justin March-Lillard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB Justin March-Lillard, DB Chris Jones and OL Corey Levin.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Jonathan Williams to the practice squad. Waived DB Jimmy Moreland from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire