Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 10:30 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Austin Davis from the paternity list. Reinstated RHP Hirokazu Sawamura from the COVID-19 list. Returned LHP Stephen Gonsalves and RHP Brad Peacock to Worcester (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Eduard Bazardo from the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX— Recalled C Zack Collins from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Lucas Giolito from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Seby Zavala and SS Danny Mendick to Charlotte.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Scott Blewett to Omaha (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent 3B Jacob Wilson outright to Sugar Land (Triple-A East). Sent 1B Taylor Jones and C Jason Castro to Sugar Land on rehab assignments.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Brent Rooker on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Kyle Barraclough from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Sal Romano outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). RHP Sal Romano elected free agency instead of accepting outright assignment to Scraton/Wilkes-Barre. Optioned RHP Clarke Schmidt to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent 3B Andy Ibanez and LF Willie Calhoun to Round Rock (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled LHP Ryan Borucki from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Trent Thornton to Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Tyler Clippard from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Miguel Aguilar to Reno (Triple-A West).

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated SS Kyle Farmer from the paternity list.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Clayton Kershaw from the 60-day IL. Designated OF Steven Souza Jr. for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Transferred LHP Steven Brault from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Claimed RHP Enyel De Los Santos off waivers from the Philadelphia.

        Read more: Sports News

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Dakota Hudson to Memphis (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Chris Paddack on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 12. Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson from El Paso (Triple-A West).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned SS Mauricio Dubon to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Reinstated LHP Jose Quintana from the paternity list.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated 2B Jordy Mercer from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Steven Fuentes to Rochester (Triple-A East). Designated SS Adrian Sanchez for assignment.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Brandon Coupland.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted DT Justin Ellis and DB Anthony Levine from the practice squad to the active roster.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Alex Erickson. Signed S Jalen Julius to the practice squad. Released WR Omar Bayless. Placed CB Myles Hartsfield on injured reserve.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed WR Michael Gallup on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Jeff Okudah on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed TE Mark Vital to the practice squad. Released WR Maurice Ffrench.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released FB Carl Tucker from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released DT T.Y. McGill.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived DB Jordan Miller.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted S Andrew Adams from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LS Carson Tinker. Placed CB Sean Murphy-Bunting and LS Zach Triner on injured reserve. Signed S Chris Cooper and CB Pierre Desir to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE MyCole Pruitt and DB Bradley McDougald to the active roster. Waived K Michael Badgley and TE Tommy Hudson. Signed OL Christian DiLauro and LB Joseph Jones to the practice squad. Released LB Jan Johnson from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve. Signed QB Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed F Ryan Donato to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Signed G Jamal Blackman through 2021 with options through 2022.

COLLEGE

COLORADO — Suspended WR La’Vontae Shenault indefinitely for violating team and athletic department rules.

SOUTHERN CAL — Fired head football coach Clay Helton. Named Donte Williams interim head football coach for the remainder of the season.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes