Monday’s Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Austin Davis from the paternity list. Reinstated RHP Hirokazu Sawamura from the COVID-19 list. Returned LHP Stephen Gonsalves and RHP Brad Peacock to Worcester (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Eduard Bazardo from the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX— Recalled C Zack Collins from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Lucas Giolito from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Seby Zavala and SS Danny Mendick to Charlotte.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Scott Blewett to Omaha (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent 3B Jacob Wilson outright to Sugar Land (Triple-A East). Sent 1B Taylor Jones and C Jason Castro to Sugar Land on rehab assignments.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Brent Rooker on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Kyle Barraclough from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Sal Romano outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). RHP Sal Romano elected free agency instead of accepting outright assignment to Scraton/Wilkes-Barre. Optioned RHP Clarke Schmidt to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent 3B Andy Ibanez and LF Willie Calhoun to Round Rock (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled LHP Ryan Borucki from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Trent Thornton to Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Tyler Clippard from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Miguel Aguilar to Reno (Triple-A West).

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated SS Kyle Farmer from the paternity list.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Clayton Kershaw from the 60-day IL. Designated OF Steven Souza Jr. for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Transferred LHP Steven Brault from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Claimed RHP Enyel De Los Santos off waivers from the Philadelphia.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Dakota Hudson to Memphis (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Chris Paddack on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 12. Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson from El Paso (Triple-A West).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned SS Mauricio Dubon to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Reinstated LHP Jose Quintana from the paternity list.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated 2B Jordy Mercer from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Steven Fuentes to Rochester (Triple-A East). Designated SS Adrian Sanchez for assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Brandon Coupland.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted DT Justin Ellis and DB Anthony Levine from the practice squad to the active roster.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Alex Erickson. Signed S Jalen Julius to the practice squad. Released WR Omar Bayless. Placed CB Myles Hartsfield on injured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed WR Michael Gallup on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Jeff Okudah on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed TE Mark Vital to the practice squad. Released WR Maurice Ffrench.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released FB Carl Tucker from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released DT T.Y. McGill.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived DB Jordan Miller.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted S Andrew Adams from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LS Carson Tinker. Placed CB Sean Murphy-Bunting and LS Zach Triner on injured reserve. Signed S Chris Cooper and CB Pierre Desir to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE MyCole Pruitt and DB Bradley McDougald to the active roster. Waived K Michael Badgley and TE Tommy Hudson. Signed OL Christian DiLauro and LB Joseph Jones to the practice squad. Released LB Jan Johnson from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve. Signed QB Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed F Ryan Donato to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Signed G Jamal Blackman through 2021 with options through 2022.

COLLEGE

COLORADO — Suspended WR La’Vontae Shenault indefinitely for violating team and athletic department rules.

SOUTHERN CAL — Fired head football coach Clay Helton. Named Donte Williams interim head football coach for the remainder of the season.

