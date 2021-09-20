Monday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of LHP Anthony Gose from Columbus (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Columbus.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Brady Singer from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHPs Scott Blewett and Tyler Zuber to Omaha (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Dylan Coleman from Omaha and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Transferred RHPs Wade Davis and Brad Keller from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RNP Clarke Schmidt to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Luis Severino from the 60-day IL. Released RHP Sal Romano.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Michael Feliz off waivers from Boston. Designated C Aramis Garcia for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Andres Munoz to Tacoma (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Shane Baz from Durham (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed RHP Andrew Kitteredge on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 18. Transferred RHP Chris Archer from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon for assignment. Recalled LHP Brandon Waddell from Memphis (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired and agreed to terms on a contract with RHP Frank Moscatiello from Quebec (Frontier League) in exchange for a player to be named later. Placed RHP Matt Vogel on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Xavier Sneed.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed Fs Brian Bowen II, Chris Silva and Gs Matt Lewis and Isaiah Miller.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Juwan Green to the practice squad. Released K Elliott Fry from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Miller Forristall and G Tristen Hoge to the practice squad. Released T Jordan Steckler from the pracice scquad. Waived WR Dvion Davis.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed practice squad OL Keaton Sutherland on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted WR Equanimeous St. Brown to the active roster from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Nathan Cottrell to the practice squad. Placed OL Walker Little on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed T Roderick Johnson to the practice squad. Released T Bobby Hart from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed G Brandon Brooks on injured reserve. Placed TE Zach Ertz on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DT Tyson Alualu on injured reserve. Promoted DT Henry Mondeaux from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed LB Elijah Ponder to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Christian DiLauro to the practice squad. Released K Ryan Santoso from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Re-signed RW Zach Senyshyn to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed Fs Andy Andreoff, Cole Bardreau, Otto Koivula, Dmytro Timashov and D Paul LaDue.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Named Dr. Aimee Kimball senior director of team and organizational development.

East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed F Zach Walker to a standard player contract.

