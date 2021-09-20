Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of C Mark Kolozsvary from Louisville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed C Tyler Stephenson on the 10-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of LHP Anthony Gose from Columbus (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Columbus.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Brady Singer from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHPs Scott Blewett and Tyler Zuber to Omaha (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Dylan Coleman from Omaha and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Transferred RHPs Wade Davis and Brad Keller from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Austin Warren from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Cooper Criswell to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RNP Clarke Schmidt to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Luis Severino from the 60-day IL. Released RHP Sal Romano.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Michael Feliz off waivers from Boston. Designated C Aramis Garcia for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Andres Munoz to Tacoma (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Shane Baz from Durham (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed RHP Andrew Kitteredge on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 18. Transferred RHP Chris Archer from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. outright to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated SS Willy Adames from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Tim Lopes to Nashville (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned CF Mickey Moniak to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Reinstated 2B Luke Williams from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Tyler Phillips for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of C Taylor Daivs from Indianapolis (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed C Jacob Stallings on the 7-day concussion IL. Transferred RHP Bryse Wilson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon for assignment. Recalled LHP Brandon Waddell from Memphis (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired and agreed to terms on a contract with RHP Frank Moscatiello from Quebec (Frontier League) in exchange for a player to be named later. Placed RHP Matt Vogel on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Xavier Sneed.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed Fs Brian Bowen II, Chris Silva and Gs Matt Lewis and Isaiah Miller.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Juwan Green to the practice squad. Released K Elliott Fry from the practice squad. Waived P Cameron Nizialek.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Miller Forristall and G Tristen Hoge to the practice squad. Released T Jordan Steckler from the pracice scquad. Waived WR Davion Davis.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed practice squad OL Keaton Sutherland on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted WR Equanimeous St. Brown to the active roster from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Nathan Cottrell to the practice squad. Placed OL Walker Little on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released CB Nevin Lawson. Signed QB Kyle Sloter to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed T Roderick Johnson to the practice squad. Released T Bobby Hart from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Adrian Colbert. Released OL Isaiah Williams.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived LB Wynton McManis and DB Jordan Miller.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed G Brandon Brooks on injured reserve. Placed TE Zach Ertz on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DT Tyson Alualu on injured reserve. Promoted DT Henry Mondeaux from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed LB Elijah Ponder to the practice squad. Released CB Herb Miller from the practice squad. Placed LB Kevin Minter and practice squad WR Travis Jonsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Christian DiLauro to the practice squad. Released K Ryan Santoso from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Re-signed RW Zach Senyshyn to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed Fs Andy Andreoff, Cole Bardreau, Otto Koivula, Dmytro Timashov and D Paul LaDue.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Named Dr. Aimee Kimball senior director of team and organizational development.

East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed F Zach Walker to a standard player contract.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.