Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of C Mark Kolozsvary from Louisville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed C Tyler Stephenson on the 10-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of LHP Anthony Gose from Columbus (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Columbus.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Peter Solomon to Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Placed SS Freudis Nova on the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Ryne Stanek on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Brandon Bielak from Sugar Land. Selected the contract of Seth Martinez from Sugar Land and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Brady Singer from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHPs Scott Blewett and Tyler Zuber to Omaha (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Dylan Coleman from Omaha and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Transferred RHPs Wade Davis and Brad Keller from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Austin Warren from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Cooper Criswell to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Clarke Schmidt to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Luis Severino from the 60-day IL. Released RHP Sal Romano.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Michael Feliz off waivers from Boston. Designated C Aramis Garcia for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Andres Munoz to Tacoma (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Shane Baz from Durham (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed RHP Andrew Kitteredge on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 18. Transferred RHP Chris Archer from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Humberto Mejia from Reno (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Brandyn Sittinger to Reno.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. outright to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated SS Willy Adames from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Tim Lopes to Nashville (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned CF Mickey Moniak to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Reinstated 2B Luke Williams from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Tyler Phillips for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of C Taylor Daivs from Indianapolis (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed C Jacob Stallings on the 7-day concussion IL. Transferred RHP Bryse Wilson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon for assignment. Recalled LHP Brandon Waddell from Memphis (Triple-A East).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent LHP Nick Ramirez outright to El Paso (Triple-A West).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired and agreed to terms on a contract with RHP Frank Moscatiello from Quebec (Frontier League) in exchange for a player to be named later. Placed RHP Matt Vogel on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Xavier Sneed.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed Fs Brian Bowen II, Chris Silva and Gs Matt Lewis and Isaiah Miller.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Juwan Green to the practice squad. Released K Elliott Fry from the practice squad. Waived P Cameron Nizialek.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Miller Forristall and G Tristen Hoge to the practice squad. Released T Jordan Steckler from the pracice scquad. Waived WR Davion Davis.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed practice squad OL Keaton Sutherland on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted WR Equanimeous St. Brown to the active roster from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Nathan Cottrell to the practice squad. Placed OL Walker Little on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released CB Nevin Lawson. Signed QB Kyle Sloter to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed T Roderick Johnson to the practice squad. Released T Bobby Hart from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed G Cole Banwart to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Adrian Colbert. Released OL Isaiah Williams.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived LB Wynton McManis and DB Jordan Miller.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed G Brandon Brooks on injured reserve. Placed TE Zach Ertz on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DT Tyson Alualu on injured reserve. Promoted DT Henry Mondeaux from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed LB Elijah Ponder to the practice squad. Released CB Herb Miller from the practice squad. Placed LB Kevin Minter and practice squad WR Travis Jonsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Christian DiLauro to the practice squad. Released K Ryan Santoso from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Re-signed RW Zach Senyshyn to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed Fs Andy Andreoff, Cole Bardreau, Otto Koivula, Dmytro Timashov and D Paul LaDue.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Named Dr. Aimee Kimball senior director of team and organizational development.

East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed F Zach Walker to a standard player contract.

