Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Albert Abreu to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Jameson Taillon from the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned CF Jordan Luplow to Durham (Triple-A East).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of LHP Reiver Sanmartin from Louisville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated C Beau Taylor for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Luis Oviedo on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kyle Keller from Indianapolis (Triple-a East).

BASKETBALL National Basketball League

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed F Javin DeLaurier and G Tremont Waters.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Rashaan Melvin.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Javon McKinley and TE Jared Pinkney to the practice squad. Released LS Beau Brinkley and P Lachlan Edwards from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Tim Jones to the practice squad. Traded CB C.J. Henderson to Carolina in exchange for TE Dan Arnold.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Jarren Williams to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Josh Bloom to Saginaw (OHL), F Viljami Marjala to Quebec (QMJHL) and F Olivier Nadeau to Shawinigan (QMJHL).

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed C Daniel Oturu.

MINNESOTA WILD — Sent C Bryce Misley to Iowa (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Zachary L’Heureux to Halifax (QMJHL) and Ds Jack Matier to Ottawa (OHL) and Luke Prokop to Calgary (WHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Returned F Matt Rempe to Seattle (WHL) and F Karl Henriksson to Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned RW Connor McClennon to Winnipeg (WHL), C Jon-Randall Avon to Junior club Peterborough (OHL) and D Ethan Samson to Junior Club Prince George (WHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned Ds Ryan McCleary to Portland (WHL), D Isaac Belliveau to Gatineau (QMJHL). RW Josh Williams to Edmonton (WHL), C Lukas Svejkovsky to Medicine Hat (WHL). Sent G Tommy Napier, D Josh Maniscalco, D Chris Meriseir-Ortiz, D Chris Bigran, C Samuel Houde to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned D Lukas Cormier to Charlottetwon (QMJHL), G Jesper Vikman to Vancouver (WHL), D Artur Cholach to Barrie (OHL), D Daniil Chayka to Guelph (OHL), C Jakub Demek to Edmonton (WHL), C Jakub Brabenec to Charlottetown (QMJHL) and LW Marcus Kallionkiele to Brandon (WHL). Released RW Kaleb Pearson.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Released HC Jaap Stam. Named Tyrone Marshall interim head coach.

