Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Albert Abreu to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Jameson Taillon from the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled OF Luis Barrera from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Michael Feliz for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Wyatt Mills from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Justus Sheffield to Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned CF Jordan Luplow to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Louis Head and LHP Ryan Sherriff from Durham.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of LHP Reiver Sanmartin from Louisville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated C Beau Taylor for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Luis Oviedo on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kyle Keller from Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

BASKETBALL National Basketball League

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed C Daniel Oturu.

DETROIT PISTONS — Waived G Anthony Tarke.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Austin Reaves.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed F Javin DeLaurier and G Tremont Waters.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived G Charlie Brown Jr.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed LB Daelin Hayes on injured reserve. Released WR Devin Gray from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Rashaan Melvin. Placed CB Jaycee Horn on injured reserve. Signed G Mike Horton to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted TE Jeremy Sprinkle, DT Justin Hamilton and FB Nick Ralston from the practice squad to the active roster.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Javon McKinley and TE Jared Pinkney to the practice squad. Released LS Beau Brinkley and P Lachlan Edwards from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated K Ka’imi Fairbairn and DB A.J. Moore from injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Tim Jones to the practice squad. Traded CB C.J. Henderson to Carolina in exchange for TE Dan Arnold. Activated WR Tavon Austin from injured reserve. Released WR Phillip Dorsett from the practice squad. Signed K Matthew Wright to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived RB Trey Ragas.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed OL Blake Brandel to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Jarren Williams to the practice squad. Signed G Wes Martin.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted OL Sua Opeta from the practice squad to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated LB Kevin Minter from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed DL Chris Casher. Released DB Brian Walker.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Ottawa F Ridly Greig for one preseason game and one regular season game without pay, for cross-checking Winnipeg’s F Pierre-Luc Dubois during a game on Sept. 26. Suspended Washington D Dylan McIlrath two preseason games and two regular season games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Boston F Steven Fogarty during a game Sept. 26.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Josh Bloom to Saginaw (OHL), F Viljami Marjala to Quebec (QMJHL) and F Olivier Nadeau to Shawinigan (QMJHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Sent C Bryce Misley to Iowa (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Zachary L’Heureux to Halifax (QMJHL) and Ds Jack Matier to Ottawa (OHL) and Luke Prokop to Calgary (WHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Returned F Matt Rempe to Seattle (WHL) and F Karl Henriksson to Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned RW Connor McClennon to Winnipeg (WHL), C Jon-Randall Avon to Junior club Peterborough (OHL) and D Ethan Samson to Junior Club Prince George (WHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned Ds Ryan McCleary to Portland (WHL), D Isaac Belliveau to Gatineau (QMJHL). RW Josh Williams to Edmonton (WHL), C Lukas Svejkovsky to Medicine Hat (WHL). Sent G Tommy Napier, D Josh Maniscalco, D Chris Meriseir-Ortiz, D Chris Bigran, C Samuel Houde to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned D Lukas Cormier to Charlottetwon (QMJHL), G Jesper Vikman to Vancouver (WHL), D Artur Cholach to Barrie (OHL), D Daniil Chayka to Guelph (OHL), C Jakub Demek to Edmonton (WHL), C Jakub Brabenec to Charlottetown (QMJHL) and LW Marcus Kallionkiele to Brandon (WHL). Released RW Kaleb Pearson.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Released HC Jaap Stam. Named Tyrone Marshall interim head coach.

