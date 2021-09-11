Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monmouth holds off Fordham 26-23

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 9:52 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Muskett threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Monmouth edged Fordham 26-23 on Saturday.

Juwon Farri rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown for the Hawks (1-1), who got a crucial two points in the third quarter when Justin Terry intercepted a pass on an attempted two-point conversion to push the lead to 23-16.

Nick Null’s first field goal for Monmouth with 13:26 to go made it 26-16.

The Hawks were about to put the game away when Muskett, on a first-and-1 from the 1 was intercepted by James Conway, who returned the ball to the 35. Tim DeMorat cashed in with a 39-yard scoring connection with Dequece Carter with five minutes left.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Monmouth got two key first downs before punting the ball out of bounds on the Fordham 8 with 26 seconds left.

The Hawks finished with 469 yards, one more than Fordham (0-2).

DeMorat finished with 352 yards on 27-of-49 passing, with three touchdowns, two to Carter.

Lonnie Moore IV became the Monmouth career kickoff return record-holder after picking up 57 yards on four returns.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes