Montreal 4, Orlando City 2

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 9:52 pm
Montreal 2 2 4
Orlando City 1 1 2

First Half_1, Montreal, Choiniere, 2 (Quioto), 18th minute; 2, Montreal, Quioto, 4 (Mihailovic), 37th; 3, Orlando City, Jansson, 1, 40th.

Second Half_4, Orlando City, Ruan, 1 (Mas), 63rd; 5, Montreal, Lappalainen, 1 (Quioto), 73rd; 6, Montreal, Ibrahim, 2 (Mihailovic), 80th.

Goalies_Montreal, James Pantemis, Sebastian Breza; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Adam Grinwis.

Yellow Cards_Nani, Orlando City, 28th; Wanyama, Montreal, 39th; Waterman, Montreal, 72nd.

Red Cards_Perea, Orlando City, 83rd.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Jeffrey Swartzel, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_14,133.

___

Lineups

Montreal_James Pantemis; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman; Mathieu Choiniere (Maciel, 86th), Djordje Mihailovic (Zorhan Bassong, 86th), Samuel Piette, Joaquin Torres (Lassi Lappalainen, 69th), Victor Wanyama (Ahmed Hamdi, 69th); Romell Quioto (Sunusi Ibrahim, 78th).

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Emanuel Mas (Alexander Alvarado, 79th), Ruan; Junior Urso, Nani, Andres Perea, Mauricio Pereyra; Daryl Dike (Tesho Akindele, 71st), Silvester Van der Water (Chris Mueller, 41st, Benji Michel, 46th).

