Montreal faces Atlanta United FC in Eastern Conference action

Atlanta United FC (10-8-9) vs. CF Montreal (10-10-7)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC visits Montreal in Eastern Conference action.

Montreal compiled an 8-13-2 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-8-1 in home games. Montreal averaged 1.5 goals on 4.6 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Atlanta United FC compiled a 6-13-4 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-6-2 in road games. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 30.

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Mason Toye (injured), Aljaz Struna (injured), Robert Thorkelsson (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Ronald Hernandez (injured), Amar Sejdic (injured), Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.