Mullins homers again, Orioles hit 3 to beat Royals 7-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins homered for the third consecutive game and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Tuesday night.

DJ Stewart and Austin Hays also connected for Baltimore, which evened the four-game series at one apiece.

Orioles right-hander Mike Baumann, rated the team’s No. 10 prospect, was promoted from Triple-A Norfolk prior to the game and made his major league debut in the fifth inning. Bauman (1-0) retired 11 of the 14 batters he faced.

Carlos Santana hit his 19th home run for the Royals, who are 9-4 in their last 13 road games after going 19-37 in their first 46.

The Orioles took a 4-0 lead against rookie Jackson Kowar (0-3) on an RBI single by Anthony Santander, a fielder’s choice by Hays and a two-run homer by Stewart that was just out of the reach of center fielder Michael A. Taylor, who crashed into the wall.

Kowar allowed six runs and five hits with seven strikeouts and four walks over six innings.

A two-out bloop single by Nicky Lopez cut the lead to 4-1 in the third against Orioles rookie Alexander Wells, who made his fourth start of the season. Wells gave up two runs and five hits with two strikeouts and two walks over four innings.

Hays responded in the bottom half with a two-run shot that extended his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games. The Orioles did not manage another hit until Mullins led off the seventh with his 27th homer.

The Royals scored their third run on an error by third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez on a grounder by Taylor in the eighth.

MOVES

Orioles: RHP Manny Barreda had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk. RHP Zack Burdi was optioned to the Tides.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Jorge López’s sprained right ankle is a potentially season-ending injury, according to manager Brandon Hyde. López was injured attempting to cover first base during Monday’s game. … 1B/DH Trey Mancini missed his second straight game with general soreness. … SS Ramón Urías was also held out of the lineup with soreness in his upper right leg. … LHP Bruce Zimmermann (sprained right ankle) is scheduled to throw in the bullpen in the next couple of days.

UP NEXT

Royals: LHP Mike Minor (8-12, 5.25 ERA) is winless in his past six starts, going 0-4 with a 4.98 ERA during that stretch.

Orioles: Matt Harvey (6-14, 6.28 ERA) will make his 28th start of the season. “We’ve gone start-to-start with Harvey here for the last four or five starts,” Hyde said. “Anything he’s given us this second half has been a bonus.”

