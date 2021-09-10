N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

|New York (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|New York (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|10
|11
|8
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Conforto rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Wade rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almora Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Báez 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|McNeil lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Montgomery p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Megill p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|King p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voit ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Abreu p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York (A)
|110
|000
|001
|—
|3
|New York (N)
|105
|200
|20x
|—
|10
E_Urshela (10), Torres (17). DP_New York (A) 0, New York (N) 1. LOB_New York (A) 4, New York (N) 6. 2B_Torres (18), McCann (10), Báez (16). 3B_Gardner (4). HR_Gallo (32), Rizzo (6), Lindor (14). SF_Pillar (1).
|New York (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery L,5-6
|3
|1-3
|7
|7
|5
|3
|6
|Rodríguez
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|King
|3
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|New York (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Megill W,3-4
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|10
|Hembree
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Díaz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_King 2 (McNeil,Pillar). WP_Montgomery, King.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:23. A_37,288 (41,922).
