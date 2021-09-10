N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

New York (A) New York (N) ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 33 10 11 8 LeMahieu 2b 3 0 1 0 Villar 3b 5 2 2 0 Gardner cf 4 1 2 0 Lindor ss 3 2 1 1 Judge rf 4 0 0 1 Conforto rf 4 2 2 0 Wade rf 0 0 0 0 Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 Alonso 1b 4 1 0 1 Torres ss 4 0 1 0 Báez 2b 4 1 3 2 Gallo lf 4 1 1 1 McNeil lf 3 2 2 1 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 Pillar cf-rf 2 0 0 1 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 McCann c 4 0 1 2 Montgomery p 1 0 0 0 Megill p 3 0 0 0 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Odor ph 1 0 0 0 Hembree p 0 0 0 0 King p 0 0 0 0 Y.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 Voit ph 1 0 1 0 Abreu p 0 0 0 0

New York (A) 110 000 001 — 3 New York (N) 105 200 20x — 10

E_Urshela (10), Torres (17). DP_New York (A) 0, New York (N) 1. LOB_New York (A) 4, New York (N) 6. 2B_Torres (18), McCann (10), Báez (16). 3B_Gardner (4). HR_Gallo (32), Rizzo (6), Lindor (14). SF_Pillar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York (A) Montgomery L,5-6 3 1-3 7 7 5 3 6 Rodríguez 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 King 3 2 2 1 0 2 Abreu 1 0 0 0 1 2

New York (N) Megill W,3-4 7 4 2 2 1 10 Hembree 1 2 0 0 0 0 Y.Díaz 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_King 2 (McNeil,Pillar). WP_Montgomery, King.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:23. A_37,288 (41,922).

