N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

New York (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 7 3 1 10 LeMahieu 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .268 Gardner cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .219 Judge rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .292 Wade rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .264 Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .249 Gallo lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .197 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Montgomery p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Odor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .206 King p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Voit ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .257 Abreu p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

New York (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 10 11 8 4 10 Villar 3b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .264 Lindor ss 3 2 1 1 2 1 .224 Conforto rf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .223 Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .118 Alonso 1b 4 1 0 1 1 1 .267 Báez 2b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .258 McNeil lf 3 2 2 1 0 1 .247 Pillar cf-rf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .221 McCann c 4 0 1 2 0 2 .237 Megill p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .208 b-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Y.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

New York (A) 110 000 001_3 7 2 New York (N) 105 200 20x_10 11 0

a-struck out for Rodríguez in the 5th. b-popped out for Megill in the 7th. c-singled for King in the 8th.

E_Urshela (10), Torres (17). LOB_New York (A) 4, New York (N) 6. 2B_Torres (18), McCann (10), Báez (16). 3B_Gardner (4). HR_Gallo (32), off Megill; Rizzo (6), off Y.Díaz; Lindor (14), off Montgomery. RBIs_Judge (76), Gallo (69), Rizzo (17), Báez 2 (80), Alonso (85), McNeil (33), Pillar (40), McCann 2 (37), Lindor (47). CS_Báez (4). SF_Pillar.

Runners left in scoring position_New York (A) 2 (Sánchez, Judge); New York (N) 3 (McNeil, Megill 2). RISP_New York (A) 0 for 5; New York (N) 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Judge, Pillar. GIDP_Judge.

DP_New York (N) 1 (Villar, Báez, Alonso).

New York (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, L, 5-6 3 1-3 7 7 5 3 6 79 3.71 Rodríguez 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 7 4.79 King 3 2 2 1 0 2 45 3.68 Abreu 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 4.36

New York (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Megill, W, 3-4 7 4 2 2 1 10 98 4.06 Hembree 1 2 0 0 0 0 10 5.96 Y.Díaz 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 4.18

HBP_King 2 (McNeil,Pillar). WP_Montgomery, King.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:23. A_37,288 (41,922).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.