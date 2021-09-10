On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 10:56 pm
1 min read
      
New York (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 7 3 1 10
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .268
Gardner cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .219
Judge rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .292
Wade rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .264
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .249
Gallo lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .197
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Montgomery p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Odor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .206
King p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Voit ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Abreu p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 10 11 8 4 10
Villar 3b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .264
Lindor ss 3 2 1 1 2 1 .224
Conforto rf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .223
Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .118
Alonso 1b 4 1 0 1 1 1 .267
Báez 2b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .258
McNeil lf 3 2 2 1 0 1 .247
Pillar cf-rf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .221
McCann c 4 0 1 2 0 2 .237
Megill p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .208
b-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Y.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
New York (A) 110 000 001_3 7 2
New York (N) 105 200 20x_10 11 0

a-struck out for Rodríguez in the 5th. b-popped out for Megill in the 7th. c-singled for King in the 8th.

E_Urshela (10), Torres (17). LOB_New York (A) 4, New York (N) 6. 2B_Torres (18), McCann (10), Báez (16). 3B_Gardner (4). HR_Gallo (32), off Megill; Rizzo (6), off Y.Díaz; Lindor (14), off Montgomery. RBIs_Judge (76), Gallo (69), Rizzo (17), Báez 2 (80), Alonso (85), McNeil (33), Pillar (40), McCann 2 (37), Lindor (47). CS_Báez (4). SF_Pillar.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Runners left in scoring position_New York (A) 2 (Sánchez, Judge); New York (N) 3 (McNeil, Megill 2). RISP_New York (A) 0 for 5; New York (N) 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Judge, Pillar. GIDP_Judge.

DP_New York (N) 1 (Villar, Báez, Alonso).

New York (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery, L, 5-6 3 1-3 7 7 5 3 6 79 3.71
Rodríguez 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 7 4.79
King 3 2 2 1 0 2 45 3.68
Abreu 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 4.36
New York (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Megill, W, 3-4 7 4 2 2 1 10 98 4.06
Hembree 1 2 0 0 0 0 10 5.96
Y.Díaz 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 4.18

HBP_King 2 (McNeil,Pillar). WP_Montgomery, King.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:23. A_37,288 (41,922).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes