N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

|New York (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|1
|10
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Wade rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.197
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Montgomery p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Odor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|King p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Voit ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Abreu p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|10
|11
|8
|4
|10
|
|Villar 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Lindor ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.224
|Conforto rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Almora Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Báez 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|McNeil lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Pillar cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.237
|Megill p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|b-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Y.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|New York (A)
|110
|000
|001_3
|7
|2
|New York (N)
|105
|200
|20x_10
|11
|0
a-struck out for Rodríguez in the 5th. b-popped out for Megill in the 7th. c-singled for King in the 8th.
E_Urshela (10), Torres (17). LOB_New York (A) 4, New York (N) 6. 2B_Torres (18), McCann (10), Báez (16). 3B_Gardner (4). HR_Gallo (32), off Megill; Rizzo (6), off Y.Díaz; Lindor (14), off Montgomery. RBIs_Judge (76), Gallo (69), Rizzo (17), Báez 2 (80), Alonso (85), McNeil (33), Pillar (40), McCann 2 (37), Lindor (47). CS_Báez (4). SF_Pillar.
Runners left in scoring position_New York (A) 2 (Sánchez, Judge); New York (N) 3 (McNeil, Megill 2). RISP_New York (A) 0 for 5; New York (N) 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Judge, Pillar. GIDP_Judge.
DP_New York (N) 1 (Villar, Báez, Alonso).
|New York (A)
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 5-6
|3
|1-3
|7
|7
|5
|3
|6
|79
|3.71
|Rodríguez
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|4.79
|King
|3
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|45
|3.68
|Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.36
|New York (N)
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill, W, 3-4
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|10
|98
|4.06
|Hembree
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.96
|Y.Díaz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.18
HBP_King 2 (McNeil,Pillar). WP_Montgomery, King.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:23. A_37,288 (41,922).
