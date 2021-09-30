N.Y. Mets 12, Miami 3

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 2 5 12 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 d-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .172 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .248 Brinson lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .229 Sánchez rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .251 De La Cruz rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .298 Fortes c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296 L.Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .207 Alvarez 3b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .185 Sierra cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .230 Cabrera p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 a-Jackson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .134 Guenther p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Madero p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 León p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .183

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 12 10 12 7 6 Nimmo cf 2 1 0 0 3 1 .295 Lindor ss 4 1 1 4 1 1 .232 Conforto rf 5 1 3 2 0 1 .228 Alonso 1b 5 2 2 3 0 1 .259 Báez 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .267 McNeil lf 2 2 1 0 1 0 .251 Villar 3b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .251 McCann c 3 2 1 2 1 0 .229 Hill p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Smith ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Miami 002 100 000_3 6 1 New York 011 400 06x_12 10 1

a-walked for Cabrera in the 4th. b-doubled for Hand in the 6th. c-flied out for May in the 8th. d-lined out for Rojas in the 9th.

E_Brinson (3), Conforto (5). LOB_Miami 8, New York 5. 2B_McCann (11), Smith (20), Conforto (20). HR_Brinson (9), off Hill; Alonso (36), off Cabrera; Lindor (20), off Madero; Alonso (37), off León. RBIs_Brinson 2 (33), Alonso 3 (92), Conforto 2 (53), Villar (42), McCann 2 (45), Lindor 4 (63). SB_McNeil (3). S_Hill.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Sierra, Rojas, L.Díaz); New York 2 (Alonso 2, Lindor). RISP_Miami 0 for 4; New York 6 for 13.

Runners moved up_Fortes. GIDP_Villar, Lindor.

DP_Miami 2 (Chisholm Jr., Rojas, L.Díaz; Chisholm Jr., Rojas, L.Díaz).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cabrera 3 2 2 2 2 6 56 5.81 Guenther, L, 0-1 2-3 3 4 4 1 0 22 9.30 Madero 4 4 5 5 4 0 67 9.00 León 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 5 27.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, W, 1-4 5 6 3 2 3 6 86 3.84 Hand, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.96 Castro, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.50 May, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.50 Hembree 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 5.62

Inherited runners-scored_Madero 2-0, León 1-1. IBB_off Guenther (Lindor). HBP_Guenther 2 (Báez,McNeil).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:25. A_24,312 (41,922).

