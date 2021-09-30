N.Y. Mets 12, Miami 3

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|2
|5
|12
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|d-Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Brinson lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.229
|Sánchez rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|De La Cruz rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|L.Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Alvarez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.185
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|Cabrera p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|a-Jackson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.134
|Guenther p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Madero p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|León p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.183
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|12
|10
|12
|7
|6
|
|Nimmo cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.295
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.232
|Conforto rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.228
|Alonso 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.259
|Báez 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|McNeil lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Villar 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|McCann c
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.229
|Hill p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Smith ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|002
|100
|000_3
|6
|1
|New York
|011
|400
|06x_12
|10
|1
a-walked for Cabrera in the 4th. b-doubled for Hand in the 6th. c-flied out for May in the 8th. d-lined out for Rojas in the 9th.
E_Brinson (3), Conforto (5). LOB_Miami 8, New York 5. 2B_McCann (11), Smith (20), Conforto (20). HR_Brinson (9), off Hill; Alonso (36), off Cabrera; Lindor (20), off Madero; Alonso (37), off León. RBIs_Brinson 2 (33), Alonso 3 (92), Conforto 2 (53), Villar (42), McCann 2 (45), Lindor 4 (63). SB_McNeil (3). S_Hill.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Sierra, Rojas, L.Díaz); New York 2 (Alonso 2, Lindor). RISP_Miami 0 for 4; New York 6 for 13.
Runners moved up_Fortes. GIDP_Villar, Lindor.
DP_Miami 2 (Chisholm Jr., Rojas, L.Díaz; Chisholm Jr., Rojas, L.Díaz).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera
|3
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|6
|56
|5.81
|Guenther, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|22
|9.30
|Madero
|4
|
|4
|5
|5
|4
|0
|67
|9.00
|León
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|27.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 1-4
|5
|
|6
|3
|2
|3
|6
|86
|3.84
|Hand, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.96
|Castro, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.50
|May, H, 15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.50
|Hembree
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|5.62
Inherited runners-scored_Madero 2-0, León 1-1. IBB_off Guenther (Lindor). HBP_Guenther 2 (Báez,McNeil).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:25. A_24,312 (41,922).
Comments