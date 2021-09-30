Trending:
N.Y. Mets 12, Miami 3

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 10:50 pm
1 min read
      
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 6 2 5 12
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263
d-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .248
Brinson lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .229
Sánchez rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .251
De La Cruz rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .298
Fortes c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296
L.Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .207
Alvarez 3b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .185
Sierra cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .230
Cabrera p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
a-Jackson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .134
Guenther p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Madero p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
León p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .183
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 12 10 12 7 6
Nimmo cf 2 1 0 0 3 1 .295
Lindor ss 4 1 1 4 1 1 .232
Conforto rf 5 1 3 2 0 1 .228
Alonso 1b 5 2 2 3 0 1 .259
Báez 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .267
McNeil lf 2 2 1 0 1 0 .251
Villar 3b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .251
McCann c 3 2 1 2 1 0 .229
Hill p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Smith ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Miami 002 100 000_3 6 1
New York 011 400 06x_12 10 1

a-walked for Cabrera in the 4th. b-doubled for Hand in the 6th. c-flied out for May in the 8th. d-lined out for Rojas in the 9th.

E_Brinson (3), Conforto (5). LOB_Miami 8, New York 5. 2B_McCann (11), Smith (20), Conforto (20). HR_Brinson (9), off Hill; Alonso (36), off Cabrera; Lindor (20), off Madero; Alonso (37), off León. RBIs_Brinson 2 (33), Alonso 3 (92), Conforto 2 (53), Villar (42), McCann 2 (45), Lindor 4 (63). SB_McNeil (3). S_Hill.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Sierra, Rojas, L.Díaz); New York 2 (Alonso 2, Lindor). RISP_Miami 0 for 4; New York 6 for 13.

Runners moved up_Fortes. GIDP_Villar, Lindor.

DP_Miami 2 (Chisholm Jr., Rojas, L.Díaz; Chisholm Jr., Rojas, L.Díaz).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cabrera 3 2 2 2 2 6 56 5.81
Guenther, L, 0-1 2-3 3 4 4 1 0 22 9.30
Madero 4 4 5 5 4 0 67 9.00
León 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 5 27.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, W, 1-4 5 6 3 2 3 6 86 3.84
Hand, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.96
Castro, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.50
May, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.50
Hembree 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 5.62

Inherited runners-scored_Madero 2-0, León 1-1. IBB_off Guenther (Lindor). HBP_Guenther 2 (Báez,McNeil).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:25. A_24,312 (41,922).

