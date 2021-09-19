N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 2

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harper rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto 1b-c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knapp c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gibson p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Bedrosian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nido c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Herrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smith ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Villar 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|100
|010
|000
|—
|2
|New York
|000
|020
|10x
|—
|3
E_Nido (5). DP_Philadelphia 1, New York 0. LOB_Philadelphia 10, New York 6. 2B_Realmuto (24), Segura (26), Nido (5), Smith (18). HR_McNeil (7). SF_Harper (4).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson L,4-5
|6
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|Bedrosian
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill
|4
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Familia
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Lugo
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Loup W,6-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Díaz S,30-36
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Díaz (Galvis).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:34. A_24,832 (41,922).
