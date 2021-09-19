Trending:
N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 11:26 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 30 3 7 3
Galvis ss 4 1 2 0 Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0
Segura 2b 4 0 2 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0
Harper rf 2 1 0 1 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0
Realmuto 1b-c 4 0 1 1 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 Báez 2b 3 0 1 0
Vierling cf 4 0 2 0 Davis 3b 3 0 0 0
Torreyes 3b 4 0 1 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0
Knapp c 2 0 0 0 Pillar ph 1 0 0 0
Miller ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Díaz p 0 0 0 0
Gibson p 3 0 0 0 McNeil lf 3 2 2 1
Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 Nido c 3 1 1 0
Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 Hill p 1 0 1 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0
Smith ph 1 0 1 2
May p 0 0 0 0
Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Villar 3b 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 100 010 000 2
New York 000 020 10x 3

E_Nido (5). DP_Philadelphia 1, New York 0. LOB_Philadelphia 10, New York 6. 2B_Realmuto (24), Segura (26), Nido (5), Smith (18). HR_McNeil (7). SF_Harper (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Gibson L,4-5 6 2-3 7 3 3 1 9
Bedrosian 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
New York
Hill 4 2-3 6 2 2 1 7
Familia 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
May 1 0 0 0 0 3
Lugo 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Loup W,6-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Díaz S,30-36 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Díaz (Galvis).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:34. A_24,832 (41,922).

