Sports News

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 11:26 pm
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 8 2 3 15
Galvis ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .265
Segura 2b 4 0 2 0 1 2 .300
Harper rf 2 1 0 1 2 1 .313
Realmuto 1b-c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .263
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219
Vierling cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .341
Torreyes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Knapp c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .158
b-Miller ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Gibson p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .130
Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 7 3 3 9
Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .299
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .229
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261
Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .223
Báez 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .264
Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeil lf 3 2 2 1 0 0 .252
Nido c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .232
Hill p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .059
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Smith ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .246
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Villar 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Philadelphia 100 010 000_2 8 0
New York 000 020 10x_3 7 1

a-doubled for Familia in the 5th. b-struck out for Knapp in the 7th. c-flied out for Loup in the 8th. d-flied out for Bedrosian in the 9th.

E_Nido (5). LOB_Philadelphia 10, New York 6. 2B_Realmuto (24), Segura (26), Nido (5), Smith (18). HR_McNeil (7), off Gibson. RBIs_Realmuto (65), Harper (80), Smith 2 (58), McNeil (34). SF_Harper.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (McCutchen, Realmuto 3); New York 4 (Báez, Alonso 2, Pillar). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 3; New York 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Nimmo. GIDP_Davis.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gibson, Segura, Realmuto).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, L, 4-5 6 2-3 7 3 3 1 9 100 4.76
Bedrosian 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 32 4.37
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill 4 2-3 6 2 2 1 7 86 3.88
Familia 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.86
May 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.68
Lugo 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 15 3.50
Loup, W, 6-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 19 1.00
Díaz, S, 30-36 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 3.62

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 1-0, Loup 2-0. HBP_Díaz (Galvis). PB_Knapp (4).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:34. A_24,832 (41,922).

Sports News

