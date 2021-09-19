N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|3
|15
|
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.300
|Harper rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.313
|Realmuto 1b-c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.341
|Torreyes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Knapp c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|b-Miller ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Gibson p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|Bedrosian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Herrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|3
|9
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Báez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.264
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Pillar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McNeil lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Nido c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Hill p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Smith ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Villar 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Philadelphia
|100
|010
|000_2
|8
|0
|New York
|000
|020
|10x_3
|7
|1
a-doubled for Familia in the 5th. b-struck out for Knapp in the 7th. c-flied out for Loup in the 8th. d-flied out for Bedrosian in the 9th.
E_Nido (5). LOB_Philadelphia 10, New York 6. 2B_Realmuto (24), Segura (26), Nido (5), Smith (18). HR_McNeil (7), off Gibson. RBIs_Realmuto (65), Harper (80), Smith 2 (58), McNeil (34). SF_Harper.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (McCutchen, Realmuto 3); New York 4 (Báez, Alonso 2, Pillar). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 3; New York 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Nimmo. GIDP_Davis.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gibson, Segura, Realmuto).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 4-5
|6
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|100
|4.76
|Bedrosian
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|32
|4.37
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|4
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|7
|86
|3.88
|Familia
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.86
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.68
|Lugo
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|3.50
|Loup, W, 6-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.00
|Díaz, S, 30-36
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.62
Inherited runners-scored_Familia 1-0, Loup 2-0. HBP_Díaz (Galvis). PB_Knapp (4).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:34. A_24,832 (41,922).
