N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3

|New York
|Baltimore
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|LeMahieu 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hays rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Stanton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gallo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Voit dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wade pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|McKenna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Valaika ss-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Wynns c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Urshela ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|New York
|002
|000
|002
|—
|4
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|020
|—
|3
E_Martin (4). LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 5. 2B_Gardner (12), Urías (14). HR_Urshela (12), Hays 2 (20). SB_Torres (14), Wade (15).
|New York
|Cortes Jr.
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|11
|Green BS,6-12
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Peralta W,3-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman S,27-31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baltimore
|Means
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Greene
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sulser
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T.Wells L,2-3 BS,2-5
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Tate
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Green, Tate.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:18. A_10,402 (45,971).
Comments