Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 10:40 pm
New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 7 4 Totals 33 3 6 3
LeMahieu 3b 5 0 0 0 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0
Judge rf 5 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Hays rf 4 2 2 3
Stanton lf 4 0 1 0 Santander dh 4 0 1 0
Gallo lf 0 0 0 0 Urías 2b 4 0 1 0
Voit dh 2 0 0 0 Martin ss 0 0 0 0
Wade pr-dh 0 1 0 0 McKenna lf 3 0 0 0
Torres 2b 3 1 2 0 Valaika ss-2b 3 0 1 0
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 0 0
Gardner cf 4 1 3 2 Wynns c 3 1 1 0
Urshela ss 4 1 1 2
New York 002 000 002 4
Baltimore 000 001 020 3

E_Martin (4). LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 5. 2B_Gardner (12), Urías (14). HR_Urshela (12), Hays 2 (20). SB_Torres (14), Wade (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cortes Jr. 6 1-3 3 1 1 2 11
Green BS,6-12 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2
Peralta W,3-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Chapman S,27-31 1 0 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Means 5 2-3 4 2 2 2 4
Greene 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 1
T.Wells L,2-3 BS,2-5 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
Tate 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Green, Tate.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:18. A_10,402 (45,971).

Sports News

