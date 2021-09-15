Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 10:40 pm
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 7 4 3 6
LeMahieu 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Judge rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .289
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Stanton lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Gallo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .199
Voit dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .246
1-Wade pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .267
Torres 2b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .253
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Gardner cf 4 1 3 2 0 1 .227
Urshela ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .258
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 6 3 2 16
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .261
Hays rf 4 2 2 3 0 2 .254
Santander dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .247
Urías 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275
Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241
McKenna lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .192
Valaika ss-2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .196
Gutierrez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .202
Wynns c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .195
New York 002 000 002_4 7 0
Baltimore 000 001 020_3 6 1

1-ran for Voit in the 9th.

E_Martin (4). LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 5. 2B_Gardner (12), Urías (14). HR_Urshela (12), off Means; Hays (19), off Cortes Jr.; Hays (20), off Green. RBIs_Urshela 2 (43), Gardner 2 (33), Hays 3 (63). SB_Torres (14), Wade (15).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Gardner, LeMahieu, Judge); Baltimore 1 (Gutierrez). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Urshela, Mullins.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cortes Jr. 6 1-3 3 1 1 2 11 98 2.60
Green, BS, 6-12 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2 25 3.46
Peralta, W, 3-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.50
Chapman, S, 27-31 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 3.58
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means 5 2-3 4 2 2 2 4 103 3.41
Greene 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.96
Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.09
T.Wells, L, 2-3, BS, 2-5 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 22 4.17
Tate 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.94

Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-0, Greene 1-0, Tate 2-0. WP_Green, Tate.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:18. A_10,402 (45,971).

