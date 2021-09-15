N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|3
|6
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Stanton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Gallo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Voit dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.246
|1-Wade pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Urshela ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|2
|16
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|Hays rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.254
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|McKenna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Valaika ss-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.202
|Wynns c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|New York
|002
|000
|002_4
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|020_3
|6
|1
1-ran for Voit in the 9th.
E_Martin (4). LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 5. 2B_Gardner (12), Urías (14). HR_Urshela (12), off Means; Hays (19), off Cortes Jr.; Hays (20), off Green. RBIs_Urshela 2 (43), Gardner 2 (33), Hays 3 (63). SB_Torres (14), Wade (15).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Gardner, LeMahieu, Judge); Baltimore 1 (Gutierrez). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Urshela, Mullins.
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes Jr.
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|11
|98
|2.60
|Green, BS, 6-12
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|25
|3.46
|Peralta, W, 3-2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.50
|Chapman, S, 27-31
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|3.58
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|103
|3.41
|Greene
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.96
|Sulser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.09
|T.Wells, L, 2-3, BS, 2-5
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|22
|4.17
|Tate
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.94
Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-0, Greene 1-0, Tate 2-0. WP_Green, Tate.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:18. A_10,402 (45,971).
