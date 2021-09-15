N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 7 4 3 6 LeMahieu 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Judge rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .289 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Stanton lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .272 Gallo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .199 Voit dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .246 1-Wade pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .267 Torres 2b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .253 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Gardner cf 4 1 3 2 0 1 .227 Urshela ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .258

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 3 2 16 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .299 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .261 Hays rf 4 2 2 3 0 2 .254 Santander dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .247 Urías 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275 Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 McKenna lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .192 Valaika ss-2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .196 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .202 Wynns c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .195

New York 002 000 002_4 7 0 Baltimore 000 001 020_3 6 1

1-ran for Voit in the 9th.

E_Martin (4). LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 5. 2B_Gardner (12), Urías (14). HR_Urshela (12), off Means; Hays (19), off Cortes Jr.; Hays (20), off Green. RBIs_Urshela 2 (43), Gardner 2 (33), Hays 3 (63). SB_Torres (14), Wade (15).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Gardner, LeMahieu, Judge); Baltimore 1 (Gutierrez). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Urshela, Mullins.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cortes Jr. 6 1-3 3 1 1 2 11 98 2.60 Green, BS, 6-12 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2 25 3.46 Peralta, W, 3-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.50 Chapman, S, 27-31 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 3.58

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means 5 2-3 4 2 2 2 4 103 3.41 Greene 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.96 Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.09 T.Wells, L, 2-3, BS, 2-5 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 22 4.17 Tate 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.94

Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-0, Greene 1-0, Tate 2-0. WP_Green, Tate.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:18. A_10,402 (45,971).

