N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|3
|7
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.267
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.299
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Odor 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|0
|16
|
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Gosselin 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.275
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Lagares rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Adell rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Mayfield ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|New York
|002
|100
|010_4
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000_1
|4
|0
LOB_New York 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Voit (7), Walsh (26), Fletcher (25). HR_Judge (30), off Cishek. RBIs_Voit 2 (31), Gardner (26), Judge (75), Fletcher (43). CS_LeMahieu (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Gallo, Odor); Los Angeles 2 (Stassi, Walsh). RISP_New York 2 for 6; Los Angeles 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Velazquez, Marsh. GIDP_Rizzo.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, Mayfield, Walsh; Stassi, Gosselin, Stassi).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 14-6
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|15
|116
|2.73
|Loáisiga , H, 18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.16
|Chapman, S, 25-29
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.68
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Naughton, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|58
|4.00
|Wantz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.29
|Quijada
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|5.40
|Cishek
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|3.26
|Petricka
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|12.27
Inherited runners-scored_Wantz 1-0, Quijada 1-0, Petricka 1-0. HBP_Wantz (Voit).
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:50. A_28,753 (45,517).
