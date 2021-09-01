N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 8 4 3 7 LeMahieu 2b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .267 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Judge rf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .299 Voit dh 3 0 2 2 0 0 .263 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .201 Higashioka c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .179 Odor 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .211 Velazquez ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Gardner cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .214

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 4 1 0 16 Fletcher 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .291 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .260 Gosselin 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .275 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .265 Upton lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211 Lagares rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .271 Adell rf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Mayfield ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .216

New York 002 100 010_4 8 0 Los Angeles 000 001 000_1 4 0

LOB_New York 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Voit (7), Walsh (26), Fletcher (25). HR_Judge (30), off Cishek. RBIs_Voit 2 (31), Gardner (26), Judge (75), Fletcher (43). CS_LeMahieu (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Gallo, Odor); Los Angeles 2 (Stassi, Walsh). RISP_New York 2 for 6; Los Angeles 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Velazquez, Marsh. GIDP_Rizzo.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, Mayfield, Walsh; Stassi, Gosselin, Stassi).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 14-6 7 4 1 1 0 15 116 2.73 Loáisiga , H, 18 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.16 Chapman, S, 25-29 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.68

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Naughton, L, 0-1 3 2-3 6 3 3 2 2 58 4.00 Wantz 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.29 Quijada 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 5.40 Cishek 1 2 1 1 1 1 26 3.26 Petricka 2 0 0 0 0 1 20 12.27

Inherited runners-scored_Wantz 1-0, Quijada 1-0, Petricka 1-0. HBP_Wantz (Voit).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:50. A_28,753 (45,517).

