N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 1

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gosselin 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lagares rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Adell rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mayfield ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|New York
|002
|100
|010
|—
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
DP_New York 0, Los Angeles 2. LOB_New York 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Voit (7), Walsh (26), Fletcher (25). HR_Judge (30).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole W,14-6
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|15
|Loáisiga H,18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman S,25-29
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Naughton L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Wantz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quijada
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cishek
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Petricka
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Wantz pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Cishek pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Wantz (Voit).
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:50. A_28,753 (45,517).
