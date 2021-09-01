N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 1

New York Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 31 1 4 1 LeMahieu 2b 3 1 1 0 Fletcher 2b 4 0 2 1 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 1 2 1 Gosselin 3b 4 0 0 0 Voit dh 3 0 2 2 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 Upton lf 3 0 0 0 Higashioka c 4 0 0 0 Lagares rf 0 0 0 0 Odor 3b 4 1 1 0 Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 Velazquez ss 4 0 0 0 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 0 1 1 Adell rf-lf 3 0 0 0 Mayfield ss 3 1 1 0

New York 002 100 010 — 4 Los Angeles 000 001 000 — 1

DP_New York 0, Los Angeles 2. LOB_New York 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Voit (7), Walsh (26), Fletcher (25). HR_Judge (30).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Cole W,14-6 7 4 1 1 0 15 Loáisiga H,18 1 0 0 0 0 0 Chapman S,25-29 1 0 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles Naughton L,0-1 3 2-3 6 3 3 2 2 Wantz 1 0 0 0 0 1 Quijada 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Cishek 1 2 1 1 1 1 Petricka 2 0 0 0 0 1

Wantz pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Cishek pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Wantz (Voit).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:50. A_28,753 (45,517).

