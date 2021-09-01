Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 1

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 1:07 am
< a min read
      
New York Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 31 1 4 1
LeMahieu 2b 3 1 1 0 Fletcher 2b 4 0 2 1
Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0
Judge rf 3 1 2 1 Gosselin 3b 4 0 0 0
Voit dh 3 0 2 2 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0
Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 Upton lf 3 0 0 0
Higashioka c 4 0 0 0 Lagares rf 0 0 0 0
Odor 3b 4 1 1 0 Marsh cf 3 0 0 0
Velazquez ss 4 0 0 0 Stassi c 3 0 0 0
Gardner cf 4 0 1 1 Adell rf-lf 3 0 0 0
Mayfield ss 3 1 1 0
New York 002 100 010 4
Los Angeles 000 001 000 1

DP_New York 0, Los Angeles 2. LOB_New York 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Voit (7), Walsh (26), Fletcher (25). HR_Judge (30).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole W,14-6 7 4 1 1 0 15
Loáisiga H,18 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chapman S,25-29 1 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Naughton L,0-1 3 2-3 6 3 3 2 2
Wantz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Quijada 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Cishek 1 2 1 1 1 1
Petricka 2 0 0 0 0 1

Wantz pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Cishek pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Wantz (Voit).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:50. A_28,753 (45,517).

