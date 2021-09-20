N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ibáñez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernandez pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Peters lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Urshela ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|000
|030
|000
|—
|3
|New York
|013
|000
|00x
|—
|4
DP_Texas 1, New York 0. LOB_Texas 6, New York 9. 2B_Taveras (5), Kiner-Falefa (25). HR_Culberson (5), Sánchez (22). SF_García (4), Stanton (3).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexy L,2-1
|3
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|6
|1
|Cotton
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Martin
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Patton
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cortes Jr.
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Green W,8-7
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holmes H,3
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rodríguez H,14
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman S,28-32
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Cortes Jr., Green.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:21. A_22,160 (47,309).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments